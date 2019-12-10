MORRICE — Olivia Riley hit five 3-pointers and scored 19 points as Morrice turned back Lansing Christian 45-44 in overtime Monday in girls basketball action.
The win did not feature any last-second heroics, just some solid defense at critical junctures, Morrice coach Kris Smith said.
Morrice held a 6-5 scoring edge in the extra session.
The Orioles built a five-point lead early in overtime before the Pilgrims made a shot near halfcourt to make the final a one-point difference.
“Our defense really came through — we made two big stops at the end of regulation and had a chance to win it with 1.9 seconds to go but missed,” Smith said.
Gracie Nowak made three free throws in overtime for Morrice (1-1). Jenna Smith, who finished with eight points, seven rebounds and three steals, scored the team’s only field goal in OT.
Nowak finished with six points, eight rebounds, four assists and four steals. Abi Beem had five points and two blocked shots. Zena Latunski added eight rebounds.
The Pilgrims (2-3) were led by Mia Judd, with 17 points. Katelyn Bontrager scored 13 points.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Laingsburg 61, Carson City-Crystal 35
CARSON CITY — Laingsburg defeated Carson City-Crystal 61-35 Monday in its season opener.
No other details were available at press time. The Wolfpack now stands 1-0.
