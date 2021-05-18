ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie blanked Otisville LakeVille 8-0 Monday to improve to 9-0 overall.
Hailee Campbell and Haylee Palus each scored twice for the Marauders, who also go one goal each from Hadley Bukantis, Tristin Ziola, Madison Cunningham and Evalyn Cole.
“Seven of our nine wins have come by way of the mercy rule,” Ovid-Elsie coach Craig Thelen siad. “For as much as our offense is scoring, I am really pleased with our defense this year.”
Ava Bates, who has seven shutouts on the season, made one save for Ovid-Elsie.
Usher sets record in Owosso loss
OWOSSO — Lily Usher set an Owosso school record for most saves in a season during Monday’s 8-2 loss to Swartz Creek.
Usher now has 231 saves this spring.
Owosso got goals from Leah Miller, the first of her career, and Alaynie Drury.
“Although we lost, we showcased a strong, physical team performance,” said Owosso coach Chris Bird. “We are proud of the team’s perseverance and look forward to our upcoming district competition against Fowlerville.”
Holly downs Corunna
HOLLY — Holly defeated Corunna, 8-0 Monday.
The Cavaliers fell to 0-9-1 in the Flint Metro. Holly improved to 4-6 in league play.
