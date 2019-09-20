FLINT — Corunna defeated Flint Kearsley 7-1 Thursday on the road.
The Cavaliers won the first through third singles matches thanks to Caleb Stahr (6-0, 6-3), Jack Belmer (6-0, 6-1) and Blake Rowe (6-2, 6-1).
Corunna swept the doubles matches — Braden Fruchey and Trent Moore (6-2, 6-0); Adam Kuran and John Walker (5-7, 6-2, 6-0); Levi Theile and Blake Princinsky (6-2, 6-2); and Cora Tuller and Dominic Vandusen (6-4, 6-4).
CORUNNA 7, KEARSLEY 1
Singles
No. 1: Caleb Stahr (CO) def. Trenton Griffith, 6-0, 6-3.
No. 2: Jack Belmer (CO) def. Chris Moyer, 6-0, 6-1.
No. 3: Blake Rowe (CO) def. Cayden Lewis, 6-2, 6-1.
No. 4: Jaden Pyles (FK) won by default.
Doubles
No. 1: Braden Fruchey/Trent Moore (CO) def. Zach Raysin/Zach Weber, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 2: Adam Kuran/John Walker (CO) def. Jaden Sorenson/Kaleb Loyer, 5-7, 6-2, 6-0.
No. 3: Levi Theile/Blake Princinsky (CO) def. Josh Kendrick/Caden Palmer, 6-2, 6-2.
No. 4: Cora Tuller/Dominic Vandusen (CO) def. Sam Kelsey/Branden Wilson, 6-4, 6-4.
