CORUNNA — The idea that sports bring people together is a well-worn cliche, but the burgeoning relationship between Corunna High School and James Whitcomb Riley High in South Bend, Indiana owes everything to athletics.
CHS’s tracks and fields were abuzz with activity Saturday, as a troupe of Riley Wildcats representing six different sports — baseball, softball, track, soccer, golf and tennis — engaged with their Cavalier opposite numbers in an afternoon of friendly competition.
The Wildcats were up returning a visit Corunna athletes had made last year, when more than 100 Cavaliers went down to South Bend. While there they not only played some sports, but toured the campus of Notre Dame University and participated in skills clinics.
This close-border “cultural exchage” was originally arranged by former Corunna athletic director Jason Beldyga and others. He wanted to give students in his school an experience they would hopefully never forget. One that meant more than balls and strikes.
“We’re really looking at more than just a couple games,” Beldyga said in January 2022 . “(It’s about) giving these kids an opportunity to maybe meet somebody that might become a lifelong friend.”
Beldyga labored diligently to set up an MHSAA-allowed border state series, calling dozens upon dozens of schools.
“I got a call in the office one day (from Beldyga),” Riley AD Seabe Gavin said Saturday. “I was the first one out of about 70 or 80 schools that answered back. He pitched the idea to me and I said, ‘That’s good.’ I talked to the principal of our school and the district athletic director and they put some community people together and they made sure this all happened.”
As the Cavs did last year, Gavin’s bunch did more than just play ball.
This year both schools got to tour Michigan State University and see the Spartans play Ohio State in baseball at the Lansing Lugnuts Jackson Field.
Beldyga, who is now an assistant principal at Corunna’s Elsa Meyer Elementary, was on hand Saturday to keep time at a track scrimmage between the schools. He reiterated that the the idea behind the series is all about giving students more opportunities to see and learn while competing against a high school from a different state.
“Yes, we want to give the student-athletes the chance to experience different things and see kids from another state and another community,” Beldyga said. “The student-athletes got a chance to see the Michigan State vs. Ohio State game at Lugnuts Stadium. But they also went to MSU and toured a bunch of Ag stuff.”
Current Corunna athletic director Chris Deines said the sports series brings the two high schools together and the nex experience, a group venture, benefits all.
It is hoped that the series can continue in the coming years, although the scheduling aspect is a bit of a challenge with the changeable weather in early springtime.
The Riley High School teams, which made the three to four-hour bus trip to mid-Michigan Friday morning, seemed to enjoy themselves, said Wildcats softball coach Shawn Jenkins.
Of particular interest was the agricultural facilities at MSU.
“We got to go to the horse barn and the turf maintenance. It was interesting. The kids liked to see the horses. That was fun,” Jenkins said.
Kira Patrick, who plays centerfield for the Corunna softball team, said she’s enjoyed the exchange — although last season’s weather in South Bend was a bit of a challenge.
“I think everyone liked it pretty well besides the snowy weather conditions. They were pretty bad but we all bonded through that. And to see other schools was pretty nice. Besides the game, we had a tour of Notre Dame as well as getting a tour of their school and everything. And then we did team building for like the minor league game.”
South Bend Riley baseball player Austin Wittrock said the trip has brought his team closer together. They spent a lot of time together on the road to Corunna and were slated to do the same on the trip back to Indiana.
“Really the best thing is just being able to hang out with all of these guys,” Wittrock said. “The baseball game is really run and we had a lot of fun at the Michigan State game. I really feel we got to know each other a lot better through this.”
Corunna track and field distance runner Logan Roka said he has enjoyed the experience of interacting with athletes from another state, besides having the opportunity to see places in a different state.
“Yes, to me it’s a blast,” Roka said. “Last year, I had some of the most fun I’ve ever had at a meet actually. You get to interact with guys you usually aren’t around. And experience a different culture. It’s just really fun.”
