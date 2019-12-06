CORUNNA — Shiawassee County has a strong bowling tradition and that was on display last winter when both the Corunna and Owosso boys teams reached the state semifinals.
Both teams graduated some standout bowlers, but both return talented teams.
Corunna, which placed fourth in Division 3, graduated Tyler Swatman, who placed 30th individually, and Beau Morse, who finished 51st. The Cavaliers return Brady Cornell, who finished 34th, and is eyeing another strong season.
“Our team is looking good — it does have a bunch of new faces so we are going to have a newer team,” Cornell said. “We only have two seniors this year and most came up from JV. So it will be different and it will be a good experience.”
Head coach Jason Scott said he will also be counting on strong seasons from Lucas Cunningham and Phil Morse, among others.
“Lucas averaged a 172 last year but he is averaging around a 190 so far this year,” Scott said.
Cornell averaged 198 last winter.
“I would like to try and maintain a 210 average and make states and hopefully make the step-ladder finals (top 16),” Cornell said.
Corunna, which won the Genesee Area Conference last season, will compete in the Flint Metro League this season with such heavyweights as Owosso and Flint Kearsley.
The Cavaliers have a 60-1 dual-meet record over the past five seasons, said Scott.
“We’re hoping to finish first (in the Flint Metro) but we will be the only D3 school in a league with D1 and D2 schools,” Scott said.
Owosso won a D2 regional title by 68 pins over Jackson Northwest. Like the Cavaliers, the Trojans fell two wins short of a state championship.
The Trojans graduated some key performers including Thomas Trecha, who qualified third in the state individually last season and is bowling for Adrian College.
Owosso returns first-team all-Metro Leaguer Braden Triggs, second-teamer Alex Triggs and honorable mentions Brendan Coffman, Reed Scripter and Matt Vandermolen.
Coffman, a senior, placed 23rd in the state.
“We have a good team with good newcomers and they need to focus on the game and on their teammates,” Owosso head coach Penny Stillwagon said. “We need to work together and work towards our goal of the states.”
2019 BOYS BOWLING PREVIEW
Byron
Last season: 10th, D3 regionals.
Head Coach: Jon Rich
Key Returners: Kurtis Hatch, Sr.; Thad Coad, Sr.; Elisha Huggins, Sr.; Peter Evers, Sr.
Key Newcomers: Mitchell Morrow, Fr.
Outlook: Hatch and Coad each tied for 19th individually at the Division 3 regionals a year ago. They will be the key returning seniors along with Huggins and Evers.
Corunna
Last season: Division 3 semifinalist, third D3 regionals, GAC champion.
Head Coach: Jason Scott
Key Returners: Brady Cornell, Jr.; Lucas Cunningham, So.; Phil Morse, So.
Outlook: Brady Cornell, Lucas Cunningham and Phil Morse will be counted on this season, with key newcomers yet to be determined. The Cavaliers, coming off a GAC team title, will be competing in the Flint Metro League for the first time.
Chesaning
Last season: 15th, D3 regionals
Head Coach: Phil Larner
Key Returners: Luke Sampson, Sr.; Zach Elliott, Sr.; Jonah Baker, Sr.; Logan Aguilar, Sr.
Outlook: Sampson finished 42nd in Division 3 and should be a factor this winter for the Indians.
Durand
Last season: MMAC champions, ninth at D3 regionals
Head Coach: Terry Burlingame Jr.
Key Returners: Cooper Neyman, Jacob Feldhouse, Caden Rodgers, Jackson Tillman, Dakota Bohms.
Outlook: Cooper Neyman and Jacob Feldhouse both averaged 204 and each captured all-Mid-Michigan Activities Conference honors for Durand. The team has several other key returners in Rodgers, Tillman and Bohms. Bohms averaged a 180 while Tillman averaged 171. “We have eight newcomers who are joining the team and we have high expectations for all of them,” Burlingame said. “Our outlook this year is to make states as a team and hopefully have a couple of individuals who make states as well.”
Perry
Last season: 17th at D3 regionals
Head coach: Craig Gibbs
Key Returners: Devon Wert, Sr.; Anthony Sidel, Jr.; Jesse McClure, So.
Outlook: Wert placed 36th last season at regionals and Sidel finished 46th. The Ramblers are in the process of finding some newcomers to improve.
New Lothrop
Last season: Sixth at D4 regionals.
Head Coach: Caryl Walling
Key Returners: Kaine Moriarity, Sr.; Graham Malone, Jr.; Charlie Gross, Jr.
Outlook: The Hornets will try to overcome the loss to graduation of Tate Steinborn, who was third at last year’s D4 individual regionals. Moriarity finished 25th at the regionals.
Ovid-Elsie
Last season: 13th at D3 regionals.
Head Coach: Matt Fabus
Key Returners: Trayton Terpening, Sr.; Corbin Kelley, Jr.; Ian Hehrer, Jr.; Eian Bushard, Sr.; Steven Zedemont, Jr.; Kolton Dennis-Leslie, Sr.
Outlook: Terpening finished 41st at regionals and Kelley finished 46th. “We return everyone and I expect good things out of my boys team,” Ovid-Elsie coach Matt Fabus said. “The outlook looks very well.”
Owosso
Last season: Division 2 state semifinalist, D2 regional champion, Flint Metro runner-up
Head coach: Penny Stillwagon
Key Returners: Braden Triggs, Sr.; Alex Triggs, Sr.; Brendan Coffman, Sr.; Reed Scripter, Sr.; Matt Vandermolen.
Outlook: Both seniors Braden Triggs and Brendan Coffman were state qualifiers a year ago for the Trojans, who finished fourth in the state and have an abundance of experience back. First-team All-Flint Metro bowler Braden Triggs, who finished third at regionals, returns after placing 54th in the state. Coffman finished 23rd. Also back is second-team all-Flint Metro selection Alex Triggs. Owosso had five bowlers in the top 16 at last year’s regionals. “We have a good team with good newcomers and they need to focus on their game and work together with their teammates,” Stillwagon said. “The team goal is to make it back to the states.”
