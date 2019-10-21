PERRY — There isn’t much Brodie Crim can’t do as a football player, Perry head coach Jeff Bott says.
Crim is the Ramblers’ starting quarterback and defensive back. That’s just a couple of the positions the 5-foot-8, 175-pound senior can play.
“He’s played receiver, running back, quarterback, all of the defensive back spots and he’s played linebacker,” Bott said. “He’s done everything except have his hand on the grass (as a lineman). He’s just got a great head for the game. He’s a very heady kid. He usually knows things are happening before they happen. And that’s just studying. He’s just got that backyard football mentality that you wish every kid nowadays had.”
Crim has passed for 707 yards and 10 TDs this season. He has also rushed for 509 yards and eight TDs, averaging 7.6 yards per carry.
Crim is also a dynamic kickoff and punt returner as well as a hard-nosed cover guy on defense “who hits like a truck,” according to Bott.
But making people miss as a runner is what Crim does best on the field.
“With Brody, it’s his feet that takes him places,” Bott said. “He’s a threat to get the edge on you, so how do you defend him? You come forward, he throws over you. You stay back, he runs on you. He’s definitely got all the tools … He is very elusive. He gets up to top end speed fast.”
Crim would agree.
“I’m definitely a better runner than a thrower,” Crim said. “I have a little shiftiness.”
Perry (4-4 overall) still maintains hope that it can get an at-large playoff spot. The Ramblers need a victory Friday in their final regular-season game at Bath (3-5) and then hope for some luck. Six wins assures a playoff spot and the field is filled out with some five-win teams.
The Ramblers are coming off a 67-12 Friday victory over Holton, but Crim said a 24-19 loss Oct. 11 to Stockbridge was a costly setback.
“We’ve had a couple of tough losses — the Laingsburg game (31-28 in Week 1) and the Stockbridge game — we wish we had those two back, but if we win (Friday) at least we’ll be in the conversation,” Crim said. “That’s our best-case scenario and that’s our goal.”
Crim completed two of three passes for 42 yards and two TDs as Perry won on Senior Night over Holton. Crim also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown.
He said the best game that Perry has played was a 27-21 come-from-behind win over Leslie in Week 6.
“We were down 14 and we fumbled on our first two drives and we haven’t really had a problem all years with turnovers,” he said. “We came back.”
Crim’s signature game on the football field came last season in Week 3 during a 74-42 victory over Vermontville Maple Valley. He scored six touchdowns — scoring one on a kickoff return, three by receiving and two rushing. He also passed for two TDs.
Unfortunately a knee injury the following week sidelined Crim last year.
“He got hurt in Week 4 last year and so we played the final six weeks without him,” Bott said. “He didn’t have surgery on it — he had (physical therapy) and he had a torn meniscus and just different things going on. But knock on wood, this is his first year, making it through high school without an injury. He deserves it — he’s gone through a lot, a lot of weird, random injuries.”
Crim has had a lingering baseball injury to his throwing arm has affected him somewhat this fall.
“He hurt his shoulder during the baseball season and he hasn’t had the arm strength he had last season,” Bott said. “Last year, no matter what route I called, he wanted to throw the deep ball. He was darn good at it — and he’s still good at it. Now, it’s an intermediate passing game with him.”
Crim is a strong defensive back in coverage, often going up against taller, bigger receivers.
“He mostly plays free or strong safety for us, he plays both,” Bott said. “And he’s also played corner for us and sometimes it’s just ‘go get that guy, stop him.’ And at times, people are 6-3 and 6-4 on him. He’s just Brodie and he just does Brodie things.”
Crim helped the Perry boys basketball team win its first league boys basketball title in more than a decade last winter. The Ramblers finished 15-5 and won the outright Greater Lansing Athletic Conference with a 10-2 record. Crim averaged 7.0 points and 2.0 assists last season as a shooting guard.
Crim was named to the all-GLAC honorable mention team the past two seasons.
“Our biggest win was probably last year, Winterfest versus Olivet (a 62-58 win on Feb. 8),” Crim said. “That was a huge game.”
Crim sank two free throws with 8.1 seconds left, widening a two-point lead to four, in the waning seconds. Olivet would finish second in the GLAC standings. Perry had lost 70-61 to Olivet in overtime in January.
Crim has also played three years of varsity baseball at Perry, manning the center field position the past two seasons. He said he may and try to play football as a walk-on in college.
“Maybe as a slot receiver or as a special teams player,” Crim said. “Really anywhere.”
Crim said he plans on majoring in accounting.
He is the son of Dawn and Todd Crim. He has one sister, Lindsay, and one brother, Drew, a 2019 Perry grad, who played four years of varsity football as an offensive guard. Lindsay was an accomplished Perry basketball player and later played at Lansing Community College.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.