Former Corunna cross country star Noah Jacobs made his 2019 debut for Wisconsin Sunday at the Loyola (Chicago) Lakefront Invitational.
Jacobs took 40th overall in the Maroon Division, clocking in at 26 minutes, 3 seconds. Wisconsin was second as a team.
Also running in the event was Kayla Crawford of Perry, a freshman for Lansing Community College. She took 96th in the Gold Division, finishing in 21:36. LCC finished 16th as a team.
Many cross country teams with area runners had an off week, and the Michigan Intercollegiate Athletic Association had a league-wide bye week in football. Still, there was plenty happening with local athletes:
FOOTBALL
Evan Morris, Michigan State (Ovid-Elsie) — Though he was listed as “co-starter” on kickoffs prior to Saturday’s 40-31 victory over Indiana, Morris did not play against the Hoosiers. Cole Hahn handled the first five kickoffs, while placekicker Matt Coghlin took the last two attempts. The depth chart lists Hahn and Morris as co-starters again for Saturday’s game at Ohio State.
Gavin Barnes, Saginaw Valley State (Owosso) — Barnes started at tight end in Saturday’s 24-20 loss to Wayne State. Barnes wasn’t targeted in the passing game, but made a tackle after SVSU lost a fumble in the third quarter. He was also called for a pair of holding penalties. The Cardinals, coached by Chesaning alum Ryan Brady, suffered their first loss of the year and dropped out of the AFCA Coaches Poll this week.
Tony Annese, Ferris State head coach (Corunna) — Second-ranked Ferris State cruised to 4-0 Saturday with a 38-10 win over Northern Michigan. The Bulldogs rolled up 350 total rushing yards, with three different players running for at least 80. Marvin Campbell and Tyler Minor each ran for two touchdowns.
Clayton Lynn, Michigan Tech (Durand/Swartz Creek HS) — Lynn made one tackle in a 21-16 loss Saturday to Grand Valley State.
VOLLEYBALL
Maya Ferland and Sophia Strieff, Lansing CC (Laingsburg) — Ferland had a big weekend at the Grand Rapids Community College Raider Challenge, racking up 37 kills and 26 blocks in four games to help LCC go 3-1 on the weekend. She also had eight kills Sept. 26 in a 3-2 loss to Muskegon Community College. Strieff added three kills and a dig Saturday in a victory over St. Clair County Community College.
Meredith Norris, Michigan State (Corunna) — Norris had seven kills, nine digs and two blocks as MSU rebounded from its first league loss to down Maryland in three sets Saturday.
Caitlyn Kane, Lake Superior State (Laingsburg) — Kane had a good stretch klast week, totaling nine kills and five digs over three games from Friday to Tuesday. Her best effort was a five-kill, two-block performance Friday in a win over Northern Michigan.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Madison Montgomery, Madonna University (Byron) — Madonna played two tournaments since our last check-in, and had a third canceled. Montgomery tied for 18th Friday and Saturday at the first Wolverine-Hoosier Athletic Conference jamboree of the season in Howell, firing a two-day total of 179 (88-91).
The WHAC then held another jamboree Monday and Tuesday in Oakland, where Montgomery was 12th with a 162 (82-80).
MEN’S GOLF
Jagger Richard (Laingsburg) and Brand Nelson (Byron), Northwood University — Richard (72) and Nelson (73) finished a stroke apart at the Hawkshead Invitational in South Haven Sunday. Richard took 10th in the field, while Nelson was 12th. The tournament was originally scheduled for 36 holes but was shortened to 18 due to rain.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Chelsie Smith, Olivet College (Laingsburg/St. Johns HS) — Smith had two shots on goal in a 6-0 loss Tuesday to Adrian.
Ila Tuller, Delta College (Corunna) — Tuller had two shots in a 9-0 win over Kellogg Community College Sept. 25.
Amay Ciszewski, Concordia University (Byron) — Ciszewski started for the Cardinals in a 3-2 win Saturday over Cornerstone.
Sophie Wilsey, Oakland University (Laingsburg) — Wilsey started, but only played 13 minutes in a 4-1 loss Saturday to Wright State.
MEN’S SOCCER
Tyler Deese, Adrian College (Corunna) — Deese came on as a sub in Adrian’s 3-1 loss to Ohio Northern Oct. 25 and registered a shot on goal.
