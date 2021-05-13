OWOSSO — Ortonville Brandon put a damper on Owosso’s Senior Night with a 6-0 win Wednesday at Willman Field.
Lily Usher made 27 saves for the Trojans, who were outshot 35-8. Owosso (0-8-1 Flint Metro League) honored seniors Claudia Drake, Alaynie Drury, Abby Gilroy, Olivia Konsdorf and Dominique Wilkinson.
“We are so grateful for everything our senior soccer players have brought to the program through their hard work, drive and leadership,” Owosso coach Chris Bird said.
Linden 10, Corunna 0
LINDEN — Linden defeated Corunna 10-0 Wednesday.
The loss lowered the Cavaliers to 0-8-1 in league action.
