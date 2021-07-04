LAINGSBURG — Zach Koerner carded a record-setting golf season as a Laingsburg senior in 2021.
The lanky, blond-haired right-hander broke his own school record with an 18-hole score of 66
Koerner, who has been named The Argus-Press Boys All-Area Golfer of the Year for 2021, also reigned as the individual Central Michigan Athletic Conference champion for the third time, won medalist honors at the Tullymore Invitational with a 67, and captured All-State honors.
He also tied for second place at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational in Perry with a 74.
Koerner also was the All-Area Boys Golfer of the year in 2019.
The 2021 graduate had hoped to make a run at an individual state championship, but came up short of that goal. He shot a 70 on day one of the finals and was just four shots off the pace at The Meadows in Allendale.
“It was a pretty good day — I made a couple of putts out there,” Koerner said. “A couple of putts went my way and I made a strong finish. I started 3-over on my first five and brought it back to 2-under by the end of the round. I was pretty happy about that.”
Koerner, however, struggled with his short game the next day — finishing with an 80 round and a two-day total of 150 — good for a tie for eighth place in the state. Cheboygan sophomore P.J. Maybank won the state title with a 135 (66-69). Maybank was 10 shots better than his nearest competitors.
“I struggled the second day,” Koerner said. “I just couldn’t make a putt out there and I hit a couple of bad shots that cost me. I was hoping to make a push the second day. I was four shots back. I mean, make a couple of birdies out of the gate, I’d be right in it … I was definitely disappointed in my finish at the state finals.”
Koerner said there were plenty of other moments to savor during his senior season, including his school record.
His 66 at Huckleberry Creek Golf Course in Pewamo was highlighted by six birdies and an eagle on the par-5, 15th hole following a 175-yard approach shot to 2 feet of the hole.
“And I finished bogey, bogey that day,” he said. “I had set the school record of 69 my sophomore year and then I beat it again.”
Tullymore’s 67 was also special to Koerner, who won by two strokes.
“That was a pretty good round there,” Koerner said. “And I had never played that course before and it’s a pretty hard course. I think I was 6-under through my first eight holes. And then, on the back nine, I kind of got off to a rough start. I had a double bogey in there. It kind of brought it back. I made a birdie coming in and then I birdied the last (hole) as well … I think I tied the all-time scoring record there.”
Koerner’s regional runner-up finish at Timber Ridge Golf Club in East Lansing featured a round of 73. Koerner captured the first of three individual state finals qualifying berths.
Only Cannon Risner of Leslie, who shot 72, had a better round that day out of 18 full teams.
“I kind of struggled out there all day,” Koerner said. “But I put together a lot of pars and I had a big shot coming down the stretch and made an eagle on my second-to-last hole, it got me back to even. The kids in my group were talking about who was the leading scorer. I’m a competitive guy so I wanted to go after it. I made a stupid bogey on the third-to-last hole. I knew I had to make some ground up. I hit a shot from 190 yards to 30 feet. And made the eagle on the par-5.”
Koerner said he “hit one left into the trees on the next hole” while getting a bogey but still won the tournament crown.
Koerner finished 19th in the state as a sophomore, the same year he set a school-record 69 at Sugar Springs Golf Club in Gladwin. He averaged a 76.1 for 18 holes that season. Koerner’s 18-hole average this season was between a 71 or 72.
His junior golf season was taken away due to COVID-19, but Koerner enjoyed a spectacular senior season.
Koerner said he is looking forward to continuing his golf career at Ferris State University.
Laingsburg golf coach Greg Beavers said Koerner’s achievements won’t be forgotten, saying he truly left a mark at the school.
“He has a great mental game for golf,” Beavers said. “He had a good first day at states and was in second place. And then just struggled a little bit the second day. Still not a bad showing. He broke our school record twice (in his career).”
2021 Argus-Press All-Area Boys Golf Team
GOLFER OF THE YEAR
Zach Koerner
Laingsburg, senior
Koerner reigned as the individual champion of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference for the third year. He re-broke his own school record with a round of 66 at Huckleberry Creek Golf Course in Pewamo during a CMAC meet with six birdies and an eagle. Koerner won the Tullymore Invitational with a round of 67. He was a regional runner-up with a 73 and tied for eighth place in the state at the Division 3 state finals.
FIRST TEAM
Elijah Beland
Durand, senior
Beland won an individual Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship, scoring the most points during the league season. Beland won the MMAC Postseason Tournament with an 83 at Vienna Greens in Clio and tied for first at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with an 84 at Twin Brooks in Chesaning. He averaged 84 over 18 holes. He helped the Railroaders win back-to-back league titles. Beland tied for 11th at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational with an 85.
Nick Crowe
Corunna, junior
Crowe came within two shots of qualifying for the Division 3 state finals and was named to the Flint Metro League first team. Crowe shot an 80 at the Flint Metro League Championships. He placed seventh at the Division 3 regionals at Hidden Oaks in St. Louis, carding an 84. He tied for 14th at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational in Perry, shooting an 88.
Noah Ruddy
New Lothrop, senior
Ruddy finished as the overall MMAC runner-up in points, trailing only Beland. He finished 17th at the Division 4 regionals at Pigeon with a 92. Ruddy tied for first at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with Beland with an 84 at Twin Brooks in Chesaning. Ruddy tied for third at the MMAC Postseason Tournament with a 91 at Vienna Greens in Clio.
Jacob Johnson
Durand, junior
Johnson, a first-teamer in the MMAC, was the league’s No. 4 golfer in points. He finished third at both the MMAC Postseason Tournament with a 91 and third at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with an 85. His 18-hole average was 88 and he tied for 16th at the regional tournament at Timber Ridge in East Lansing with an 88.
Gabe Salsgiver
New Lothrop, senior
Salsgiver finished No. 3 in the MMAC overall standings for points. Salsgiver finished second at the MMAC Postseason Tournament with an 88 at Vienna Greens. He placed fourth at the league’s Pre-season Tournament with an 86 at Twin Brooks. Salsgiver finished 31st at the Division 4 regionals with a 98.
SECOND TEAM
Jon Mazza
Owosso, freshman
Mazza merited first team All-Flint Metro League distinction. Mazza shot 83 at the Flint Metro League Championships. He took 47th with a 97 at the Division 2 regionals at The Pohlcat in Mt. Pleasant.
Blake Rowe
Corunna, junior
Rowe, who recorded a hole-in-one at Clio Country Club in May, tied for 29th at the Dick’s Sporting Goods Invitational, shooting a 94. He also finished 28th at the Division 3 regionals with a 99. He was a Flint Metro League honorable mention.
Tyler Bancroft
Ovid-Elsie, junior
Bancroft captured first-team honors in the MMAC. He shot 97 to finish sixth at the MMAC Postseason Tournament. Bancroft shot 91 to place sixth at the MMAC Preseason. Bancroft was 30th at the Division 3 regionals.
Jaden James
Chesaning, junior
James finished as a first-teamer in the MMAC. James finished fifth with a 95 at the MMAC Postseason Tournament. He placed seventh at the MMAC Pre-season Tournament with a 97. James was 35th at the Division 3 regionals.
Adam Barton
Ovid-Elsie, junior
Barton averaged in the mid 40s for nine holes. He placed fifth at the MMAC Preseason Tournament with a 90 at Twin Brooks. Barton placed seventh at the MMAC Postseason with a 98. Barton was 39th at the Division 3 regionals.
Honorable Mention
Kyle Stroub, Durand
Gavin Powell, Durand
Jack Lamb, Perry
Tyler Webb, Perry
Caleb Woerner, Perry
Cal Byrnes, Ovid-Elsie
Dylan Carman, Ovid-Elsie
Clay Wittenberg, Ovid-Elsie
Addison James, Chesaning
James Nixon, Laingsburg
