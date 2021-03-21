SHIAWASSEE COUNTY — It’s time for the girls district basketball tournament to tip off.
Some coaches call it “the second season,” and Ovid-Elsie girls coach Ryan Cunningham said the post-season is truly a special time.
“This time of the year is extremely exciting and it affords an opportunity for players that they have not had during the regular season — a chance for a title. Typically in conference play, you know who the favorites are but you have to sustain it for 12 to 14 games to win a conference championship. In the state tournament, it is literally one game at a time.”
If there is a prohibitive favorite in the post-season it is Byron, which was ranked No. 5 in Division 3 heading into the tournament. Two of their players, Sarah Marvin and Makayla Clement, eclipsed the 1,000-point career scoring plateau.
Byron (14-0) will compete in the Division 3 district at Laingsburg. The Eagles will open play at 7 p.m. Wednesday vs. the winner of Monday’s 7 p.m. Bath (5-6) vs. Potterville (4-8) game. The other semifinal pits Laingsburg (7-3) vs. Pewamo-Westphalia (2-6).
Five area teams, including Ovid-Elsie, will take part in the Division 2 district at Owosso. Corunna (11-3) and Lake Fenton (11-1) are the top seeds top seed. Monday’s 5:30 p.m. game pits Ovid-Elsie (10-4) vs. Durand (8-6) with the winner facing Corunna at 5:30 pm. Wednesday. Chesaning (7-4) faces Owosso (3-10) at 7 p.m. Monday with the winner facing Lake Fenton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
“In our district, there are a lot of good teams but I believe Lake Fenton and Corunna to be the odds on favorites, with a nod going towards Lake Fenton,” Cunningham said. “They’ve had a remarkable season. Chesaning is a dark horse because they’ve had a really good season as well and have shown that they can compete with anyone. But truthfully, anyone can beat anyone on any given night so the mentality of “survive and advance” always rings true.”
Here’s a quick glance at the girls area district lineups:
Division 2 District 40
at Owosso
Field: Owosso (3-10), Corunna (11-3), Durand (8-6), Chesaning (7-4), Lake Fenton (11-1), Ovid-Elsie ( 10-4).
Schedule: Monday — Ovid-Elsie vs. Durand, 5:30 p.m.; Chesaning vs. Owosso, 7 p.m.; Wednesday — Corunna vs. Ovid-Elsie/Durand winner, 5:30 p.m.; Lake Fenton vs. Chesaning/Owosso winner, 7 p.m.; Friday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorites: Lake Fenton, Corunna.
Division 3 District 81
at Laingsburg
Field: Byron (14-0), Laingsburg (7-3), Bath (5-6), Potterville (4-8), Pewamo-Westphalia (2-6).
Schedule: Monday — Bath vs. Potterville, 7 p.m.; Wednesday — Laingsburg vs. Pewamo-Westphalia, 5:30 p.m.; Byron vs. Bath/Potterville winner, 7 p.m.; Friday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorite: Byron.
Division 3 District 94
at Burton Bendle
Field: New Lothrop (8-3), Flint Hamady (7-2), Beecher (4-4), Burton Bentley (5-7), Burton Atherton (0-5), Flint New Standard (2-6).
Schedule: Monday — Bentley vs. Atherton, 7 p.m.; Flint New Standard vs. Hamady, 7 p.m.; Wednesday — New Lothrop vs. Bentley/Atherton winner, 5:30 p.m.; Beecher vs. New Standard/Hamady winner, 7 p.m.; Friday — finals, 7 p.m.
Favorites: New Lothrop, Hamady
Division 4 District 127
at International Academy of Flint
Field: Morrice (6-3), Genesee Christian (8-6), Genesee (7-5).
Schedule: Monday — Morrice vs. Genesee Christian, 7 p.m.; Wednesday — Genesee vs. Morrice/Genesee Christian winner, 7 p.m.
Favorites: Morrice, Genesee Christian, Genesee.
