ELSIE — Caitlyn Walter had four kills and Kyran Tyler delivered 13 digs and two aces to lift Ovid-Elsie past Otisville LakeVille in four games Tuesday as the Marauders collected a 25-13, 22-25, 25-16, 25-12 win.
“We worked very hard to keep up our aggressive offense and our defense is looking better and better each game,” Ovid-Elsie coach Kortney Miller said.
