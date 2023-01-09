Foot injury can’t deter Laingsburg’s Eli Woodruff

LAINGSBURG — Despite suffering a broken toe and ligament damage during football season, Eli Woodruff has not let lingering pain and discomfort deter him from playing out his senior season on the hardwood.
Woodruff starred on the gridiron as a wide receiver/cornerback. He finished the football season with 22 receptions for 312 yards and 6 TDs but was injured in Week 8 vs. Perry.
“I was playing wide receiver and on a pass, as I was running, I got tackled and had my toe caught up and I actually broke my big toe on my left foot,” Woodruff said.
This week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week is a 6-foot-3-inch jack-of-many-trades who contributes in both the front- and backcourt.
He has helped the Wolfpack get off to an 8-0 start — boosting the team with valuable minutes as a key defender and scorer.
Laingsburg head basketball coach Daniel Morrill has been favorably impressed with Woodruff’s determination to grit out his injury, which isn’t one that heals quickly. The senior has had to get his foot taped before every game and every practice.
“Eli has played through significant pain everyday in practice — above what most people are aware of,” Morrill said. “He is still limited in how many minutes he can play. ... What he has gone through emotionally and physically, knowing his season might have been taken away, he has done it in true Eli fashion, is remarkable.”
Woodruff was forced to missed the start of the basketball season, but has slowly ramped up his minutes.
His biggest contribution so far came against rival Pewamo-Westphalia on Thursday. Laingsburg captured a 64-46 victory. Woodruff started the game, playing 16 minutes and, most importantly, helped Laingsburg contain the Pirates’ 6-5 all-stater, Jamison Eklund.
“He was guarding their best player, an all-stater who was averaging more than 30 points per game and we held him to 11,” Morrill said of Woodruff. “Now, there were obviously other players on our team who were a part of that — we played defense by committee — but Eli’s best game of the season came in our biggest game so far.”
The key to defending Eklund that night was forcing him to go to his weaker side, said Woodruff
“I was just trying to keep him to his right side,” Woodruff said. “We were watching film and we noticed he struggled a little going to the right and I was trying to keep him going to that side. “
Added Woodruff, “I was just trying to contribute as much as I could — giving it 100 percent effort … We started off pretty hot. I hit a deep three to start the game. So that got us going. We had a lot of energy the whole game.”
Woodruff’s younger brother, 6-2 junior Zander Woodruff, who has led Laingsburg all season long in scoring, had 22 points vs. P-W. Jake Essenberg and Ty Randall each scored seven and Eli Woodruff and Luke Snyder each scored six points with Eli Woodruff pulling down five rebounds.
Eli Woodruff scored nine points in last Friday’s 76-21 victory over Lakeview. His high point game so far this season was an 11-point outing vs. Corunna — a 68-50 win in the Shiawassee County Shootout championship game.
Morrill said that the Woodruff brothers are both remarkable players in their own way.
“The cool thing about him (Eli Woodruff) is that he brings some really unique aspects to his game,” Morrill said.
“They both can do everything on the court. They’re both long, athletic, can shoot and can score.”
Eli said that it’s been a thrill playing this season with his brother and the Wolfpack winning all eight of its first eight games.
“We haven’t really played much together growing up, other than just in our driveway everyday and coming out to the gym and practicing together,” Woodruff said. “But this is our first time being on a real team together and we’ve both really been enjoying it. Our chemistry has been pretty good together.”
Woodruff said the biggest highlight of the season so far was probably winning the Shiawassee Shootout while beating previously-unbeaten Durand (84-53) and Corunna in succession.
So what’s next on the radar for the team?
“Our goal is to definitely make it to the Breslin Center for sure,” Woodruff said in reference to the state semifinals and finals. “I don’t have any personal goals right now but for our team to make it to Breslin is one for sure. All of our energy as a team, all of the positive energy, just keeps us going. We all help each other as a family. So it’s all going good.”
Woodruff was named a second team All-CMAC selection last winter, averaging 8.9 points per game with 18 3-pointers and 3.3 rebounds per game for a 12-9 squad.
His career-best scoring game, came his sophomore season when he buried 20 points vs. Potterville.
In football, he helped lead the Wolfpack to a 6-3 campaign and a 5-1 record in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference. The Wolfpack shared the league title with Fowler and Pewamo-Westphalia.
Woodruff said one of his fondest football memories came against Fowler, a 27-14 Laingsburg victory. He caught six receptions for 48 yards with two TD catches and an interception.
“My biggest highlight for football was our goal against Fowler, that won us the CMAC title and I had two touchdowns that game,” said the senior.
Besides being a standout in football and basketball, Eli Woodruff has been a golf standout at Laingsburg as well.
Woodruff was named to the Argus-Press All-Area Boys Golf first team last spring. He averaged a 43 over nine holes and 87 over 18 holes. He finished 17th at the Division 3 regionals, shooting an 86.
His best 18-hole round was a 78 at Pine Hills in Laingsburg.
Woodruff said his college choice is undecided but he said he is looking into sports communication or sports management for a career.
