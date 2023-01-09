Foot injury can’t deter Laingsburg’s Eli Woodruff

LAINGSBURG — Despite suffering a broken toe and ligament damage during football season, Eli Woodruff has not let lingering pain and discomfort deter him from playing out his senior season on the hardwood.

Woodruff starred on the gridiron as a wide receiver/cornerback. He finished the football season with 22 receptions for 312 yards and 6 TDs but was injured in Week 8 vs. Perry.

