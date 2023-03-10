NEW LOTHROP — Friday’s Division 3 district final between undefeated Central Michigan Athletic Conference champion Laingsburg and Mid-Michigan Activities Conference co-champ Ovid-Elsie was close in the first quarter — and only the first quarter.
After the opening stanza, the Wolfpack, ranked No. 2 in the state in D-3 for much of the season, spent the rest of the evening running the Marauders off the court in a 62-22 rout.
Ovid-Elsie’s high-water mark came when senior Beau Price drained a 3-pointer from the corner as the first-quarter buzzer sounded, to make it 13-10 Laingsburg.
The Marauders wouldn’t score again for the next 13 minutes of game time. Through the entire second quarter and the first five minutes of the third quarter, Laingsburg skunked them completely while scoring 34 points of its own.
The Wolfpack’s massive run came after switching from a man-to-man defense to a 2-3 zone, which completely flummoxed Ovid-Elsie.
Laingsburg, now 23-0, seemed intent on making a statement that they’re in this postseason for the long haul. Ovid-Elsie played the Wolfpack relatively close during the regular season, losing by 12 on Jan. 31 at home, but Laingsburg has found another gear.
The Wolfpack now advances to Monday’s 5:30 p.m. regional semifinal vs. Jonesville (19-5) at Hanover-Horton High School. The winner of that game plays the winner of the Michigan Center (17-7) vs. Leslie (18-6) matchup.
Wolfpack guard Zander Woodruff led all scorers with 21 points, converting on five 3-pointers, while brother Eli Woodruff finished with 14 points.
Jake Essenberg added 10 points, while Ty Randall scored eight and Luke Snyder scored six.
Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said assistant Tim Beebe was the one who suggested switching to the stifling 2-3 zone that keyed the team’s blowout.
“It’s something that we pulled out of our scouting reports and we played the passing lanes a little more and worked on some trapping and I think they were a little uncomfortable with it,” Morrill said.
Eli Woodruff agreed the zone was the catalyst in turning a close game into a runaway game.
“When we went into our zone, we definitely shut them down,” Eli Woodruff said. “They couldn’t really do much once we went into our 2-3. We knew that coming into the game that they struggled with the zone so once we went to that zone, it was a great asset for us.”
Woodruff said Laingsburg takes pride in being undefeated and wants to keep things that way.
“We kind of expected (a district championship) at the beginning of the year — we talked about it for sure,” the senior said. “It’s good to be undefeated right now but we’ve got more to come.”
Ovid-Elsie, finishes its season with an 18-5 overall record. The Marauders were led by Tryce Tokar’s eight points. Bryce Thornton added five points.
Marauder head coach Josh Latz said his team was unnerved by the Wolfpack zone. He also said foul trouble hurt O-E.
“They ratcheted up their ‘D’ and we kind of panicked a little bit,” Latz said. “And we got into a little foul trouble and Tokar had a couple of fouls and I had to take him out and Clay (Wittenberg) got a couple of fouls and I took him out right away. We’re a different team without either of them on the floor. Like I told my kids, it’s nothing to hang your heads about. They are 23-0 for a reason. They’re obviously really good and it’s a total package. It’s not just one guy.”
Bruce Thornton’s 3-pointer finally ended Ovid-Elsie’s 13-minute scoring drought. It came with 3 minutes left in the third quarter to make it a 45-13 game.
LAINGSBURG SCORING: Zander Woodruff 8 0-0 21, Jake Essenberg 3 4-4 10, Ty Randall 3 2-4 8, Connor Hulliberger 1 1-1 3, Eli WOodruff 6 0-0 14, Luke Snyder 3 0-0 6. Totals 24 7-9 62.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Tryce Tokar 3 0-0 8, Braxton Stenger 1 1-2 3, Mason Ritenburg 1 0-0 3, Bruce Thornton 2 0-0 5, Beau Price 1 0-0 3. Totals 8 1-2 22.
