MORRICE — Morrice kept up its electrifying pace Friday, dispatching Lawrence 59-6 behind quarterback Wyatt Wesley’s 206 rushing yards and five touchdowns.
The Orioles (4-0, 2-0 North Central Thumb League), ranked No. 4 by the Associated Press, entered Friday’s game having outscored their first three opponents 191-12 and kept on that track with strong contributions by Wesley and Devon Dietz, who gashed the Tiger defense for touchdown runs of 57 and 62 yards, respectively, as part of a 143-yard performance.
Josh Wood kept the Tigers’ attack in check defensively, intercepting two errant passes by quarterback Bol Bak while also recovering a fumble. Drew McGowan hammered the final nail in Lawrence’s coffin in the fourth quarter with a 15-yard pick-six to cap the scoring.
“We wanted to send a message that we are one of the best teams in the state and we want to stay that way,” Morrice head coach Kendall Crockett said. “We have a lot of respect for Lawrence, we have a lot of respect for all of our opponents, but after last season losing to Adrian (Lenawee Christian in regionals), we are one game at a time. We’re trying to get right back to where we were and make a statement.”
The Orioles made their presence felt early and often against Lawrence as Wesley shredded the Tiger defense on the opening drive for a touchdown and a 6-0 lead.
Morrice appeared to strike again on its next possession as Todd Nanasy made a one-handed catch for a 38-yard score. The play was called back due to a block in the back.
Nanasy sacked Bak on the Tigers’ ensuing drive to force a punt. Devon Dietz reignited the raucous home crowd moments later, running a counter 57 yards to paydirt; a successful two-point conversion by Wesley made it 14-0.
Lawrence quickly responded with what would be its only points of the contest as Bak connected with wide receiver John Schuman down the sideline for a 72-yard touchdown to cut the lead to 14-6 late in the first.
Touchdown runs by Wesley (26 yards) and Dietz (62 yards) early in the second quarter made it 28-6, and after a Josh Wood fumble recovery, Wesley found the end zone a third time to give the Orioles a 36-6 halftime lead.
Wesley kept running hard after the break, scoring his 17th and 18th touchdowns of the season to make it 52-6 with just under three minutes left in the third.
McGowan’s heads-up pick-six later in the quarter capped the scoring, with Crockett opting to play his reserves with a running clock in the fourth quarter.
“It was a good feeling,” Wesley said. “It really puts out the message that we’re here. We have one stop and that’s Marquette.”
Crockett credited the Orioles’ offensive line for making several in-game adjustments, relaying information on various fronts the team encountered which allowed the group to make changes on each ensuing series.
“I’m really proud of the guys,” Crockett said. “They’re good athletes, but on top of that, they’re excellent students of the game and understand what’s going on.”
Crockett credited his players for withstanding Lawrence’s size and speed.
“We just showed ourselves that we can run with those fast quarterbacks and those skilled teams like that,” Crockett said. “New Haven Merritt is a little bit of a different animal, (they have a) new head coach this year so we’re going to see what they have on film and you know what, like I said, one game at a time, one play at a time and we’ll see what happens.”
