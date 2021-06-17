EAST LANSING — She rarely gets a ton of attention, but senior catcher Karley Kincaid has been a calming influence for Owosso’s softball team during its wild run to the state championship game.
The stretch has included come-from behind wins over over Lakewood in the regional finals and Wayland in the state quarterfinals. One mistake in either of those contests could have ended the ride. Every postseason game could have been her last.
But Kincaid has been able to make some fine stops for a hard-throwing pitcher named Macy Irelan, as well as come up with some key hits and throws.
After handing Gaylord a 2-1 loss in the semifinals — just the Blue Devils’ second defeat of the season — Kincaid said she knows what the Trojans are capable of.
“It doesn’t surprise me, but I’m a little in shock,” Kincaid said. “I’m not surprised at all. I knew we were capable of it. Macy was on point today. She was very on point. Her nerves get to her a little bit, but not today they didn’t.”
Saturday will be the final high school game for Kincaid and four other Owosso seniors. But those players could be one of the few that end the season, and their careers, with a the ultimate prize.
Kincaid came up with two fine catches on foul balls behind the plate against Gaylord and added a key hit in Owosso’s two-run second inning.
She also threw out a Gaylord baserunner trying to steal second base with two on and one out in the seventh. Moments earlier, during a confab at the mound with head coach Jo Ellen Smith and other Trojan players, Smith told her catcher and pitcher not to worry about the runner at third, as the potential tying run at first was more important.
Gaylord’s runner at first, Alexis Kozlowski, tried a steal but was thrown out by Kincaid, who fired a rocket to shortstop Jamie Maier.
“I knew I had to get it done,” Kincaid said.
Smith said it was an unusual play, but one that proved effective.
“We don’t run that play too often,” Smith said. “When I went out there (to the mound) we said that’s what we’re going to do. And Karley doesn’t throw much and so that was bigger than what you think. It was an unusual play for us. And it worked. That second out was huge.”
Irelan, already ahead of Gaylord batter Haley Lenartowicz with an 0-2 count, got Lenartowicz swinging for the final out.
“Karley is my favorite catcher,” Irelan said after the semifinals. “She works so hard for me and I work hard for her. She always keeps me level headed. We always have this communication going and just a little nod goes a long way with us. And she kind of scared me with the throw down (to second) because it was a little fast and I wasn’t out of the way far enough.”
