EAST LANSING — The ‘Comeback Kids’ earned their nickname yet again.
Owosso captured its first-ever softball state championship Saturday, rallying from 5-2 deficit in the fourth inning for an 8-5 victory over Marysville in the Division 2 state finals at Michigan State University’s Secchia Stadium.
The Trojans, who had to rally for victories in both the regional finals and quarterfinals, saved their best comeback for last. Owosso head coach JoEllen Smith said it was probably the most difficult win to secure all season.
“Those guys (Marysville) are hitters,” she said. “They can hit. (Marysville pitcher Kirsten Smith) throws a nice ball outside, but our girls were hitting the ball well, too. The last few games that we played were all hard for a certain reason … You can’t say enough about the kids for coming back and believing. This was their year.”
The Trojans capped a 37-3 campaign while Marysville finished 31-7.
Owosso had previously won an equestrian state title, but Saturday’s softball state title was the first for any Trojan varsity squad in a sport sanctioned by the Michigan High School Athletic Association.
Junior pitcher Macy Irelan, who pitched all but one inning this season for the Trojans, went the distance on the mound and came through with a game-tying, two-run double to right-center in Owosso’s four-run fourth. Reyn Tuttle’s RBI groundout then put the Trojans ahead 6-5 and Owosso added two more insurance runs in the fifth.
“We always battle back in the end,” Irelan said. “And the energy in the dugout — when it shifted — was insane. And I’m just really glad we got to bring it home.”
Irelan, verbally committed to play at Kent State University, entered the semifinals at Secchia Staidum with a 0.56 ERA. She was touched for nine hits and two homers by the Vikings, but battled through to finish with nine strikeouts against one walk. Of Irelan’s 112 pitches, 83 were for strikes.
“This entire week, the past two weeks, have been crazy because we haven’t gone farther than regionals, ever,” Irelan said. “So I feel like everything is building in our program, making a name for ourselves. It’s incredible and JoEllen deserves it.”
Irelan, Jamie Maier and Kendall Anderson all had two hits apiece for Owosso, which had 11 total and took advantage of six walks by Kirsten Smith. Maier, a sophomore shortstop, homered to lead off the bottom of the second inning.
“It feels awesome,” said Tuttle, one of five seniors on Owosso’s roster. “We came out strong and then in the middle we got a little frazzled, but we came back — how we always do — and played our game. I’m so proud of our team and the community for showing up the way we did. It’s just awesome to have that support system.”
Tuttle, who joined Irelan with two RBIs, said Owosso’s ability to win the tight ones paid off. Come-from-behind wins were a trademark of Owosso’s 2021 postseason — the team rallied for a 6-1 regional title win in 10 innings over Lakewood and battled back from a 4-1 deficit to defeat Wayland in the state quarterfinals.
“This was definitely a tough one, but we have had some really good softball in the last two weeks,” Tuttle said. “It’s just awesome that it finally mattered and meant something. It’s an amazing feeling … With how weird and different our senior year was, it’s a great way to go out and be remembered and how we’re going to remember this school.”
Owosso scored single runs in the first and second innings to take an early 2-0 lead. After two were out in the first, Irelan drew a walk and pinch runner Emily Pumford came home on Tuttle’s run-scoring double to left center. Tuttle tried to stretch the hit into a triple but was thrown out.
Maier homered to center field to lead off the bottom of the second inning and Owosso was up 2-o. Owosso nearly stretched the lead to 5-0 in the same inning when, with the bases loaded, Madyson Rainey sliced a two-out liner down the right field line.
At first it appeared to be ruled fair as three Trojans came home to score. But, moments later, officials ruled the ball foul and ordered the runners back. Marysville would get out of the jam when Rainey grounded a ball up the middle and Marysville got a force out.
Kirsten Smith powered a three-run homer to center in the third inning, giving the Vikings a 3-2 lead. The Vikings stretched the cushion to 4-2 with Calle Perrin’s homer to right-center in the fourth. Marysville made it 5-2 when Avery Wolters doubled and came home on an Owosso error. But Owosso leftfielder Reese Thayer threw out a Marysville runner at home on a tag by Owosso catcher Karley Kincaid.
“If that play hadn’t been made, it was a great throw by Reese, who knows what would have happened?” Kincaid said. “This is a great way to end my senior year.”
Owosso’s four-run fourth came after one were out, starting when senior Nevaeh Ginger beat out an infield single. Lexi Hemker then singled up the middle. Rainey drove in a run with a single up the middle and Irelan then clubbed a two-run double to tie the score. Tuttle’s fielder’s choice grounder to short allowed Owosso to take a 6-5 lead.
In the fifth, Owosso scored two insurance runs. Anderson lined a one-out double off the top of the left field fence and scored on Sydney Somers’ single. A throwing error to second then allowed Somers to score.
Kirsten Smith threw 130 pitches with 75 going for strikes. She struck out six through six innings.
Sprinkles to light rain fell for much of the contest, but it was never a heavy downpour.
JoEllen Smith, now in her 38th season as Owosso head coach, said the state title is her pinnacle career highlight.
“By far,” Smith said. “One of my 2007 graduates, Marley Powers, she’s now one of my assistant coaches, she went to (the University of) Michigan to play and that was huge in our program.”
Owosso fans dominated the sold-out crowd, packing the stands at Secchia Stadium nearly an hour before the first pitch. Spectators were encouraged to sit closer together to make room for those outside who wanted to sit down and watch the game. The stadium’s listed capacity is 1,100.
“Our community is engaged, our community is active and they’re super supportive,” Owosso athletic director Dallas Lintner said. “What a blessing to be in Owosso.”
Smith said it was a special day for all Owosso past, present and future softball players and coaches. That includes the late Pauline “Denny” Hill, Owosso’s first varsity softball coach who was a trailblazing pioneer for women’s athletics even before Title IX went into effect.
“She’s here, she’s here, I can guarantee that,” Smith said of her late head coach and the person whom Owosso’s varsity softball field is named after. “She would be very, very, very happy and I believe she was watching.”
