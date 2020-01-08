ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie’s boys basketball team built a 45-13 halftime lead and routed Otisville LakeVille 59-37 Tuesday.
Shayne Loynes scored 13 points with eight assists for the Marauders (5-0, 4-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Justin Moore scored 12 points with eight rebounds.
Ovid-Elsie head coach Josh Latz said he was happy with O-E’s 21-7 first-quarter, which was followed by a 24-6 second quarter.
“We’ve had some pretty good practices and we talked about coming out strong in the first half,” said Latz, who picked up his 100th varsity coaching win in the Marauders’ last game. “We played good defense and we were unselfish. We were happy with our first-half performance.”
LakeVille fell to 0-5 despite Kendall Burkhardt’s 10 points. The Falcons have lost 15 straight dating back to last season, when they went 1-20.
New Lothrop 54, Montrose 33
NEW LOTHROP — Luke Birchmeier scored a career-high 19 points and Avery Moore added 13 Tuesday as New Lothrop remained unbeaten with a 54-33 victory over Montrose.
“It took us a while to ge our offense going but our defense was outstanding the entire game,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “The third quarter was the key to the game. We came out and created some turnovers and that kind of got our running game going. We were able to outscore them 18-5 and that was the difference.”
New Lothrop improved to 5-0 overall and 4-0 in the MMAC. Montrose fell to 0-5 and 0-3.
Perry 54, Leslie 40
LESLIE — Brodie Crim made five 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Perry past Leslie.
Caleb Leykauf added 14 points and 12 rebounds for the Ramblers. Perry (3-1, 2-0 Greater Lansing Activities Conference) trailed 22-18 at halftime but outscored the Black Hawks 36-18 in the second half.
“I’m proud of the way my team played defense in the second half,” said Perry coach Mike Shauver, who picked up his 99th varsity coaching win. “Brodie Crim came up big for us.”
Leslie fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in the GLAC despite Nathan Beachy’s 16 points.
Byron 50, Mt. Morris 37
BYRON — Josh Green scored 16 points as Byron handed Mt. Morris its first MMAC loss of the season.
Jacob Miller and Jacob Huhn each scored 15 points for the Eagles (2-3, 2-2 MMAC). Miller added nine rebounds while Green had three steals. Huhn handed out three assists.
Mt. Morris, led by Jaquan Benton’s 13 points, fell to 3-3 overall and 3-1 in the MMAC.
The Eagles used a 17-9 run in the fourth quarter to hold off Mt. Morris.
Chesaning 59, Durand 45
CHESANING — Rae’Quonn Parham scored 18 points with five rebounds and three steals to lead Chesaning past Durand.
Jack Skaryd had 12 points and three rebounds and Trent Devereaux added eight points, nine rebounds and two blocks for the Indians (3-2, 2-2 MMAC).
Durand fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in league play.
Holly 56, Corunna 54
HOLLY — Ryan Oritz scored 13 points and Holly held off Corunna.
Cole Mieske had 19 points and Carson Socia scored 16 for Corunna. Scout Jones added eight points for the Cavaliers (3-3 overall).
Holly improved to 2-3 overall with the Flint Metro League crossover win.
Potterville 68, Laingsburg 67
POTTERVILLE — In a battle of unbeatens, Potterville edged Laingsburg 68-67 Tuesday.
Laingsburg was down double figures in the fourth quarter, but made it a one-point game with 11 seconds left. The Wolfpack got two good looks, but failed to convert in the closing seconds.
The Hawes brothers led Laingsburg (3-1, 1-1 Central Michigan Athletic Conference) in scoring — Zach Hawes had 26 points and Gabe Hawes scored 22.
Potterville improved to 4-0 overall and 3-0 in the league.
Swartz Creek 67, Owosso 37
SWARTZ CREEK — Eddie Mishler scored 20 points, but Owosso lost to Swartz Creek 67-37 Tuesday.
Kaleb Anderson added 10 points for the Trojans, who fell behind 16-3 after one quarter.
Owosso fell to 0-5 after its 27th straight defeat. The Dragons rose to 4-1.
OVID-ELSIE 59, LAKEVILLE 37
LAKEVILLE (0-7, 0-3): Kendall Burkhardt 4 2-5 10. Totals: 16 4-13 37.
OVID-ELSIE (5-0, 4-0 MMAC): Shayne Loynes 5 1-2 13, Jackson Thornton 3 0-2 6, Cal Byrnes 3 0-0 6, Adam Barton 1 0-0 2, Kyren Henning 1 1-2 3, Justin Moore 6 0-3 12, Chase Pierce 1 0-0 3, Aaron Hurst 1 2-2 4, Dylan Carman 2 0-0 6, Jordan Renfroe 1 1-2 4. Totals: 24 5-13 59.
LakeVille 7 6 5 19 — 37
Ovid-Elsie 21 24 13 1 — 59
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 6 (Loynes 2, Pierce, Carman 2, Renfroe). LakeVille 1. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 29 (Moore 8, Thornton 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Ovid-Elsie 13. LakeVille 13. Assists: Ovid-Elsie 18 (Loynes 8). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 11 (Moore 4). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 4.
PERRY 54, LESLIE 40
PERRY (3-1, 2-0 GLAC): Brodie Crim 6 5-8 22, Gage Foster 0 1-3 1, Tyler Bogner 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lewis 0 2-2 2, C.J. King 3 1-3 9, Jerad Warfle 0 1-2 1, Caleb Leykauf 5 2-4 14, Hunter Sanderson 1 1-2 3. Totals: 16 13-24 54.
LESLIE (4-2, 1-1 GLAC): Nathan Beachly 5 7-7 16. Totals: 14 12-16 40.
Perry 13 5 18 18 — 54
Leslie 9 13 7 11 — 40
3-Point Goals: Leslie 1. Perry 9 (Crim 5, King 2, Leykauf 2). Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 12). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Leslie 18. Perry 14.
BYRON 50, MT. MORRIS 37
BYRON (2-3, 2-2 MMAC): Josh Green 5 5-8 16, Jacob Miller 4 7-12 15, Kooper Ciszewski 1 0-0 2, Casey Hatfield 1 0-0 2, Jacob Huhn 4 6-6 15. Totals: 15 18-29 50.
MT. MORRIS (3-3, 3-1 MMAC): Jaquan Benton 5 3-5 13. Totals: 14 7-12 37.
Mt. Morris 10 8 10 9 — 37
Byron 11 13 9 17 — 50
3-Point Goals: Byron 2 (Green, Huhn). Mt. Morris 2 (Harcek, Wilson). Rebounds: Byron 26 (Miller 9). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Byron 14, Mt. Morris 23 (Coy Wilson). Assists: Home x (name Byron 7 (Huhn 3). Steals: Byron 6 (Green 3). Blocked Shots: Byron 2 Turnovers: Byron 13.
HOLLY 56, CORUNNA 54
CORUNNA (3-3): Carson Socia 3 8-11 16, Cole Mieske 7 2-2 19, Porter Zeeman 0 1-2 1, Scout Jones 3 1-2 8, Nick Steinacker 1 3-4 5, Dylan Quirk 0 1-2 1, Caleb Stahr 2 0-0 4.
HOLLY (2-3): Ryan Ortiz 13 points.
3-Point Goals: Corunna 6 (Mieske 3, Socia 2, Jones 1). Holly 3 (Ryan Ortiz 3).
CHESANING 59, DURAND 45
DURAND (1-4, 0-4 MMAC): No details reported.
CHESANING (3-2, 2-2 MMAC): Rae’Quonn Parham 18 points, Jack Skaryd 12 points, Trent Devereaux 8 points, Imari Hall 8 points, Tyler Sager 6 points, Michael James 5 points, Jaden James 2 points.
Durand 7 5 22 11 — 45
Chesaning 18 15 15 11 — 59
Rebounds: Chesaning (Trent Devereaux 9). Assists: Chesaning (Michael James 5). Steals: Chesaning (Michael James 5). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Devereaux 2, Hall 2).
NEW LOTHROP 54, MONTROSE 33
NEW LOTHROP (5-0, 4-0):Luke Birchmeier 6 6-8 19, Avery Moore 5 2-4 13, Jacob Graves 3 0-2 7, Dylan Shaydik 2 5 Totals: 54.
MONTROSE (0-5, 0-2): A.Harrison 3 3-6 11 Totals: 33.
New Lothrop 7 14 18 15 — 54
Montrose 5 10 5 13 — 33
SWARTZ CREEK 67, OWOSSO 37
OWOSSO (0-5, 0-4): Eddie Mishler 10 3-3 20, Kaleb Anderson 4 4-4 10, Taylor Lamrouex 1 2-2 4 Totals: 16 10-15 37.
SWARTZ CREEK (4-1, 4-0): Totals: 67
Owosso 3 13 17 4 — 37
Swartz Creek 16 19 10 22 — 67
