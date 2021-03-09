OWOSSO — Owosso lost to state-ranked Lake Fenton by 51 points less than a month ago.
The Trojans trailed by 11 to 15 points most of the way in Monday’s rematch before falling 59-41.
Kendall Anderson, Owosso’s junior guard, scored a team-high 12 points, including eight in the first half. Skotti Ball-Duley and Reyn Tuttle each added 10 points for the Trojans (1-8, 0-8 Flint Metro League Stars).
Anderson said she has seen progress the young Owosso team is making with each game. But by the same token, she’s ready to start winning and seemed to challenge her team to feel the same way.
“I think we need to come into it with a better attitude,” Anderson said. “We go into it, thinking every time we play Lake Fenton we’re going to lose by 30. No, it’s a different year, it’s a different team. We need to go into every game thinking we’re going to win … I am sick of losing by 10 or 12 every game.”
Anderson said Owosso showed improvement, but she’s still not satisfied.
“It’s definitely better than losing by the 30 or the 40 it was the first time,” Anderson said. “I’m so not content with losing by 10 or 12.”
Lake Fenton, ranked No. 10 in the latest state poll, rose to 9-1 overall and 7-1 in the Flint Metro Stars. Guard Amaya Smith scored 13 points for the Blue Devils, who hold a one-game lead over Corunna and Goodrich in the division. Cola Sisk added 10 points for the visitors.
Lake Fenton used its quickness and full-court press to force several Owosso turnovers in the first half. The Trojans trailed 16-8 after one quarter, 28-17 after two and 45-25 after three.
Owosso coach Jeremy Dwyer said his team played Lake Fenton tough once they were able to get the ball past the press and into its halfcourt game.
“We had about four or five turnovers in a row and they were able to extend it to a 12 to 14 point lead,” he said. “We were able to get it back to 11 or 10 and then, with 2 minutes to go, they make us go out of what we want to do and they get that extra six or 10 points.”
Anderson’s driving bucket brought Owosso to within 9-8 late in the first quarter. The Blue Devils closed the opening quarter with an eight-point lead thanks to Macy Phillips’ 3-pointer and a pair of transition baskets.
By the early part of the second, Lake Fenton opened up a 22-8 lead — thanks mainly to its press — and Owosso could never shave the deficit down.
Dwyer said his team — with just three seniors — has been practicing hard despite losing eight straight since an opening-night win over Flint Kearsley.
“Practices are crazy now with everything going on,” Dwyer said. “But the girls are working. They’re not giving up on anything. You can see a tremendous growth all the way across the board and a confidence growing. We’ve just got to keep everybody going at the same time. Lake Fenton, they are a really solid team.”
Owosso scoring: Skotti Ball-Duley 4 2-3 10, Lexi Hemker 0 2-4 2, Alaynie Drury 1 0-0 2, Kendall Anderson 5 2-3 12, Reyn Tuttle 5 0-0 10, Peyton Spicer 2 1-2 5.
