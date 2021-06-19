Call them the Comeback Kids. Call them lucky. Call them whatever you want.
Just be sure to call them state champions.
The Owosso Trojans topped Marysville, 8-5, Saturday in the Division 2 state softball championship game, and in doing so, inspired an entire town in a time when we needed it the most.
The amount of support Owosso showed for these girls during their historic run is unreal. I’ve covered many local sports teams, and even watched a couple win championships in football. We are the newspaper of record for Shiawassee County, so we cover all the local teams.
But this one? This one was special.
Owosso’s run was a regular topic of conversation in the newsroom over the last couple weeks.
Saturday morning, several hundred supporters turned out at 7 a.m. at Owosso High School to give the Trojans a fantastic sendoff before the final at MSU. Police escort, fire trucks.
Sports Editor Ryan Weiss said the crowd Saturday was a 90-10 split — the 90 being Owosso fans. The sold-out crowd started chanting “Ow-oss-o! Ow-oss-o!” 20 minutes before the game started.
MSU’s Secchia Stadium holds about 1,100 people. That means a good portion of Owosso residents were in the stands to witness history — the school’s first-ever in a Michigan High School Athletic Association sponsored sport.
As the last out — an infield pop-up — was recorded and the Trojans were champions, the pro-Owosso crowd erupted.
People screaming “Oh my God,” jumping up and down. Grown men high-fiving each other, fist-bumping. People looking around wide-eyed, or holding their head in their hands, wondering if they actually witnessed it. Almost disbelief.
Well, believe it.
These young ladies simply refused to lose. They went on a rampage and won 18 straight games to close the season. Incredible. They went and got that hardware.
After a ridiculous COVID-filled year and a half, the community is definitely going to enjoy this one.
Following the game, the Trojans received a police escort through downtown Owosso, where supporters lined Washington Street, and the team soaked it all in.
And they deserve every single second of it.
The community should be proud of this team. People are going to remember this one for a long, long time.
It was a hell of a run. And it was awesome to watch.
Good for these young ladies — the ‘Comeback Kids.’ They made history.
