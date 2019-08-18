By TIM ROBINSON, Argus-Press Sports Writer
One week down, at least 10 to go for area high school football teams as the first week of practice ended on Saturday.
For a couple of schools, Byron and New Lothrop, it was a light day, with players in helmets and shoulder pads.
New Lothrop had a scrimmage with varsity and junior varsity players mixed together.
“I think the coaches were a lot more intense about winning and losing than the players were,” Hornets coach Clint Galvas said, laughing.
At Byron, the Eagles worked on special teams.
“I wanted to get them in and out, get the blood flowing,” Byron coach Byron Schartzer said. “We spent extra time stretching this morning and we wanted to go through special teams. More of a walk-though. Keep it light.”
There was no shortage of laughter after an assistant coach cut his leg when he slipped while kicking off in his bare feet.
Blood trickled down his leg, with initial concern replaced by humor.
“Shark bite!” one player yelled to general laughter.
While no one likes to see others get hurt, the Eagles, like most other teams, are concentrating on staying healthy for the first big test of the 2019 season in four-way scrimmages later this week.
“You get a good look at some of these guys,” Galvas said. “For the most part you know them, but sometimes someone puts on pads and they’re a different kind of player. You get to know the guys and their skill set and it gives you a better idea of where guys are going to fit in.”
With the season beginning next week, each impression, each practice, is critical.
“We were out there 5-6 hours a day this week,” Galvas said. “It’s a huge conditioning tool as long as (practice) is up-tempo. We don’t make them run (sprints), but with our numbers, someone’s almost always constantly doing something. There really aren’t any breaks, so we use an up-tempo practice to keep things moving fast.”
For the Eagles, the first week of practice also had another aspect that Schartzer monitored.
“Just effort,” he said. “We always tell them that effort is controlled by you. Not physical ability. It doesn’t matter. How hard are you working? So if you can get the kids who work hard and are paying attention and trying, that’s half the battle.”
Both coaches considered their first week of walkouts productive.
“I would say we were happy with the amount of kids we have, the numbers,” Schartzer said. “Overall, I thought they worked hard, given the situation. We had some hot days, some minor bumps and bruises, but everyone’s pretty much clean and healthy.”
“I thought our first week went really well,” Galvas said. “Part of the first week is getting everyone matched together. It’s the first time, other than things like 7-on-7s where you’ve got your entire group and run through things, and it’s the first time you’re wearing full pads as well.”
The first week also is when last season is truly relegated to the past and goals are shrunken to one-week increments, beginning Monday.
Next up: Thursday’s scrimmages, the first meeting teams have against kids they don’t know.
“It’s the final test of the preseason,” Schartzer said.
