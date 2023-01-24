NEW LOTHROP — As defending Mid-Michigan Activities Conference champions, the Marauders of Ovid-Elsie have had a target on their backs all season.
Upset-minded New Lothrop was charged up for its home court matchup against O-E on Tuesday, building a 19-9 lead early in the second quarter, but the Marauders eventually rallied for a 58-40 victory, thanks to some solid defense and slick shooting.
The win is Ovid-Elsie’s seventh straight, keeping the Marauders in a three-way atop this year’s MMAC standings with Durand and Chesaning, each of which sits at 8-1.
Senior forward Clay Wittenberg finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and three assists for the Marauders (10-1 overall) while sophomore Tryce Tokar scored 14 points with four 3-pointers and three assists. Logan Thompson had 11 points, while Braxton Stenger, who guarded New Lothrop senior standout Ty Kohlmann all night long, added nine assists, seven points and five steals.
Kohlmann, held to just two points in the first half, scored 14 more in the second half to finish with 16.
The Hornets, who fell to 4-7 overall and 3-6 in league play, got 10 points from Ryan Heslip. Greg Henderson, Jaden Curry and Nick Barnette each added four points.
Ovid-Elsie coach Josh Latz said his team weathered some early shooting woes before pulling out of it with a 19-2 run in the final 4 minutes of the first half.
“They (the Hornets) did a good job of coming out and we were a little lethargic, playing two big games last week and we had a little bit of a letdown. Our guys weren’t quite as focused as they should have been,” Latz said. “Credit them and they did a good job of packing their defense and we made some adjustments. I think the key for the game was that we got down 10 and then we went on a 12-0 run to close the first half … The difference was in the second quarter and third quarter we were able to make some shots from the perimeter, which opened it up a little more inside.”
Tokar said he and his teammates finally started to get some open looks and that’s when the Marauders were able to pull away.
“They switched their defense and helped us get open and we started hitting the shots we normally hit,” Tokar said. “They went from a zone to man and then we could just get off screens and it made it a lot easier.”
Latz said a key ingredient in the victory was the play of Stenger, who not only contained Kohlmann but helped set up the Marauders offense from the point guard position.
“Braxton does so much for our team and he doesn’t get the same recognition that some of our other guys get because he doesn’t score as much,” Latz said. “But he plays his role. He’s a point guard, averaging more than 6 assists a game. He takes care of the ball and always draws the other team’s toughest player when we’re playing our man. He held Kohlmann to 12 and scored four late when Braxton was out of the game.”
Stenger said that he guarded Kohlmann as closely as he could for all 94-feet of the court.
“I was basically shadowing him (Kohlmann) all night,” Stenger said. “They (the Hornets) were just hitting shots early on but we knew we could find our shots. We just had to attack the hoop more. Because we can’t just settle for chucking the ball up from the 3-point line. We’ve got to attack the hoop and we starting to drive more and that helped us a lot.”
New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said it was a solid effort by his team. It was a strong start and his Hornets were in the game until early in the fourth quarter.
“I thought we played them really tough for most of the game,” said Simons. “Ovid is an explosive team offensively that can score a lot of points and we had them in the 30s going into the fourth quarter which is where you need to be to have a chance.”
The Hornets led 8-7 after one quarter and then opened the second quarter red hot. Heslip’s 3-pointer, followed by Curry’s strong move to the bucket for a score and Heslip’s fast-break lay-up made it 15-7 Hornets. Thompson’s bucket made it a six-point Hornets lead before Curry and Barnette scored back-to-back baskets and it was a 10-point bulge.
Tokar and Thompson each rained in two triples as the Marauders closed the final 4 minutes of the first half fire in their veins.
Thompson’s 3-pointer, with 7 seconds left before halftime, gave O-E a 23-21 lead entering the half.
Kohlmann scored back-to-back baskets to open the second half as the Hornets took a 2-point lead. Kohlmann’s 3-pointer a bit later in the quarter made it 28-all and Greg Henderson gave the Hornets a 30-28 lead.
But, then again, the Marauders asserted control with the aid of the 3-pointer.
Toker’s 3-pointer made it 31-30 Marauders. Wittenberg’s basket, another Thompson 3-pointer and Wittenberg’s triple made it 39-30 Marauders with 45 seconds left in the third. Heslip countered with a 3-pointer for the Hornets to slice the Marauders’ lead to 39-33 entering the fourth.
“In the middle of the fourth, they pulled the ball out and we had to play man and once that happened they were able to pull away,” said Simons.
Perhaps the biggest dagger was another 3-pointer by Tokar and it was 46-35 Marauders.
New Lothrop couldn’t get any closer after that.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Clay Wittenberg 6 2-4 15, Hunter Bates 1 0-0 2, Braxton Stenger 3 1-3 7, Mason Ritenburg 1 0-0 3, Perrien Rasch 1 0-0 2, Beau Price 1 0-0 2, Tryce Tokar 5 0-0 14, Bruce Thornton 0 2-2 2, Logan Thompson 4 0-0 11. Totals 22 5-9 58.
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Ty Kohlmann 5 5-5 16, Ryan Heslip 4 0-0 10, Alex Henige 0 2-2 2, Nick Barnette 2 0-0 4, Greg Henderson 2 0-2 4, Jaden Curry 2 0-0 4. Totals 15 7-9 40.
