BATH TWP. — Caleb Leykauf scored 20 points to lift Perry past Bath 50-44 in a nonconference tilt Friday.
Leykauf also grabbed seven rebounds and went over 900 career points (913) with two regular season games remaining. Perry (14-4) also got eight points and four steals from C.J. King.
Later Friday, Leslie beat Lake Odessa Lakewood 62-38 to forge a three-way tie for the Greater Lansing Activities Conference title with the Ramblers and Stockbridge. All three finished 10-2 in league play.
Morrice 68, SASA 31
MORRICE — Morrice is getting hot at the right time, as the Orioles beat Saginaw Arts And Sciences Academy for its third straight win Friday.
Hunter McGowan led the Orioles (7-14) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Shane Cole and Peyton Smith scored 13 each, with Cole adding eight assists. Smith grabbed seven rebounds.
Morrice secured its most wins since 2013-14, went it went 17-6 and reached the regional finals.
Rodney Mitchell and Charles Haller each scored eight points for SASA.
Laingsburg 68, St. Patrick 54
PORTLAND — Laingsburg topped Portland St. Patrick 68-54 Friday, according to the MHSAA website.
No details on the game were reported. The Wolfpack improved to 14-3 overall and 12-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
Portland St. Patrick (1-15, 0-14) remained winless in league play.
Mt. Morris 55, Chesaning 48
MT. MORRIS — Chesaning dropped its second straight, falling by seven Friday at Mt. Morris.
Jack Skyard had 23 points to lead the Indians (7-10, 6-7 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Imari Hall scored nine points with six rebounds and three blocks.
Mt. Morris (6-12, 5-9) broke a four-game losing streak.
Byron 74, Lakeville 52
LAKEVILLE — Braden Hoffman scored a team-high 30 points as Byron defeated Lakeville 74-52 Friday.
Josh Green added 29 points for the Eagles (9-10) in the victory. Casey Hatfield registered seven points.
PERRY 50, BATH 44
PERRY (14-4): Brodie Crim 1 3-7 5, Gage Foster 1 0-0 2, Anthony Lewis 1 0-0 2, C.J. King 4 0-2 8, Jared Warfle 1 1-4 3, Caleb Leykauf 6 3-4 20, Brody Kassa 1 4-8 6, Hunter Sanderson 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 11-25 50.
BATH (6-9): L. Woodworth 5 0-0 11. Totals: 18 3-8 44.
Perry 16 15 8 10 — 50
Bath 13 10 12 9 — 44
3-Point Goals: Bath 5; Perry 5 (Leykauf 5). Rebounds: Perry (Leykauf 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Bath 20; Perry 13. Steals: Perry (King 4).
BYRON 74, LAKEVILLE 52
BYRON (9-10, 7-7 MMAC): Braden Hoffman 30 points; Josh Green 29 points; Casey Hatfield 7 points.
LAKEVILLE (5–14, 4-10 MMAC): No stats available.
MORRICE 68, SASA 31
SASA (9-10): Rodney Mitchell 2 4-8 8, Charles Haller 3 1-1 8. Totals: 11 7-13 31.
MORRICE (7-14): Caleb Rivers 0 2-2 2, Shane Cole 6 1-2 13, Hunter McGowan 6 0-0 17, Kodie Kiczenski 3 2-2 8, Peyton Smith 3 7-8 13, Owen Doerner 2 0-0 5, Jack Nanasy 4 0-0 8, Dominic Lombardo 1 0-0 2. Totals: 25 12-14 68.
SASA 5 7 11 8 — 31
Morrice 18 7 22 21 — 68
3-Point Goals: Morrice 6 (McGowan 5, Doerner 1); SASA 2 (Ja’Marien Taylor, Haller). Rebounds: Morrice 32 (McGowan 7, Smith 7, Cole 6); SASA 27. Total Fouls (Fouled out): Morrice 12; SASA 10. Assists: Morrice 16 (Cole 8). Steals: Morrice 9 (Kiczenski 3). Blocked Shots: Morrice 4 (Smith 2). Turnovers: Morrice 14.
CORUNNA 43, OWOSSO 32
OWOSSO (1-18, 1-9 FLINT METRO STARS): Eddie Mishler 51-14 2-4 15, Jay Tuttle 2-7 0-0 6, Kaleb Anderson 1-4 2-2 4, Hunter Blaha 1-2 1-2 3, Charles Poag 0-4 2-2 2, Taylor Lamrouex 1-5 0-0 2, Peyton Fields 0-2 0-0 0. Totals: 16-35 7-18 43.
CORUNNA (6-13, 3-7 FLINT METRO STARS): Carson Socia 1 2-2 4, Cole Mieske 5 3-10 15, Porter Zeeman 1 1-2 3, Dylan Quirk 3 1-3 7, Caleb Stahr 6 0-1 14. Totals: 16-35 7-18 43.
Owosso 9 11 8 4 — 32
Corunna 9 13 8 13 — 43
3-Point Goals: Corunna 4-13 (Mieske 2, Stahr 2); Owosso 5-18 (Mishler 3-9, Tuttle 2-6, Anderson 0-1, Lamrouex 0-2). Rebounds: Corunna 31 (Steinacker 14); Owosso 24 (Mishler 6). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Corunna 14; Owosso 17. Assists: Corunna (Mieske 5); Owosso 7 (Mishler 3). Steals: Corunna (Mieske 5); Owosso 2. Blocked Shots: Owosso 4 (Poag 3). Turnovers: Corunna 13, Owosso 14.
MT. MORRIS 55, CHESANING 48
CHESANING (7-10, 6-7 MMAC): Jack Skaryd 23 points, Imari Hall 9, Rae’Quonn Parham 5, Lucas Powell 5, Ethan Gray 4, Brady Coon 2. Totals: 48
MT. MORRIS (6-12, 5-9 MMAC): No stats available. Totals: 55.
Chesaning 13 11 9 15 — 48
Mt. Morris 8 14 10 23 — 55
Rebounds: Chesaning (Hall 6, Trent Devereaux 5). Assists: Chesaning (Skaryd 2, Gray 2). Steals: Chesaning (Gray 3). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Parham 3).
