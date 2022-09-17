PERRY — The omens that Perry would get its first-ever win over the Lakewood Vikings seemed quite good after the Ramblers scored on the second play of the game Friday.

Austin Poirier put a hit on a Viking quarterback Nathan Willette and Tanner Selbig scooped and scored from 20 yards out to make it 7-0 in a flash. Later Rease Teel drilled a 33-yard field goal to put Perry up double digits. But it all went bad for the Ramblers from there, and, when it was all said and done, that 10-0 Cinderella lead wound up a 31-17 pumpkin loss.

