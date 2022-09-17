PERRY — The omens that Perry would get its first-ever win over the Lakewood Vikings seemed quite good after the Ramblers scored on the second play of the game Friday.
Austin Poirier put a hit on a Viking quarterback Nathan Willette and Tanner Selbig scooped and scored from 20 yards out to make it 7-0 in a flash. Later Rease Teel drilled a 33-yard field goal to put Perry up double digits. But it all went bad for the Ramblers from there, and, when it was all said and done, that 10-0 Cinderella lead wound up a 31-17 pumpkin loss.
Lakewood is now 14-0 against Perry in the all-time series and improves to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference. Perry sits at 2-2 overall (0-1 GLAC).
Poirier’s early forced fumble aside, the Ramblers could not stop Lakewood’s Willette, who finished the game with 224 yards rushing and three TDs on jaunts of 10, 53 and 84 yards. His two long TD runs came in the second half.
“Their quarterback is special,” Perry coach Jeff Bott said of Willette. “He’s hard to bring down. He’s fast and hopefully he’s the last Willette to come out of that town because they’ve killed me for years.”
Still, Bott said his team has nothing to feel ashamed about.
“I don’t feel the score was what the football game was tonight,” Bott said. “I mean we played well and we played hard. We beat them up physically. … We were up 10 and we were right there. It kind of snowballed on us. It runs into attrition. We have 19 kids and the kids give me everything they’ve got.”
Lakewood scored 16 straight points in the second quarter — getting Willette’s 10-yard TD run and Bryson Haight’s 15-yard TD catch, along with Landon Makley’s 25-yard field goal on the final play of the first half after a Perry fumble.
Perry, trailing 16-10 at halftime, took a 17-16 lead in the third quarter. Selbig made another fumble recovery at the Lakewood 49. Poirier completed a 34-yard pass to Teel and the quarterback eventually scored on a 1-yard run. Teel’s extra point kick gave Perry a one-point lead.
Poirier said that the Ramblers didn’t change their offensive game plan in the second half but finally broke through on offense.
“We knew we just had to come out (in the second half) and play hard,” Poirier said.
But Lakewood scored on the final play of the third quarter — as Willette shed a would-be tackler and busted loose out in the open for a 53-yard TD. Willette’s two-point conversion run made it 24-17.
Tthe Ramblers punted with 9:03 left. Soon after, Willette’s broke loose again for an 84-yard TD run with 8 minutes remaining.
Perry was stopped on downs near midfield with 3:14 left. Just as that happened, half of the lights at Bump Lardie Field suddenly went out — and it was an apt time for the lights to go out on Perry’s hopes. The game went on with a dimly lit game and Perry suffered its 14th straight loss without a win against this Lakewood program.
Poirier completed 14 of 22 passes for 120 yards. Keegan Brown had five catches for 38 yards while Teel had two grabs for 36. Poirer also rushed 14 times for 63 yards.
The leading tackler for the Ramblers was Cameron Doody, with 14 stops. Hall had 10 tackles and Selbig had three tackles and two fumble recoveries, one for touchdown.
Lakewood rushed for 313 yards with Willette gaining the lion’s share of that.
