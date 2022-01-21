DURAND — Durand eclipsed its win total from a year ago with a 53-21 win over Byron Friday.
Jordyn Lawrence scored 17 points and Jade Garske knocked down two 3s as part of a 12-point, 10-rebound effort for the Railroaders (9-3, 6-2 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). Durand went 8-8 last season.
Izzy Konesny added 12 points and a team-high four assists for Durand, while Jessica Winslow pulled down six rebounds and blocked five shots.
Sydney Leydig connected on two 3s and Shianne Briggs added six rebounds for the Railroaders.
“They came out in a box in one on (Jordyn) Lawrence, but (Sydney) Leydig hit two quick threes and we were able to get Jordyn scoring in all four quarters,” Durand coach Dave Inman said. “(Jade) Garske shot the ball well in the second half. (Izzy) Konesny had active hands and was attacking the basket all night long. The girls executed the offensive game plan very well.”
Reese Forgie led Byron with nine points. Jordan Huhn and Haylee Schott each scored six points for the Eagles (2-8, 1-6 MMAC).
DURAND SCORING: Jordyn Lawrence 5 7-8 17, Jade Garske 4 2-2 12, Izzy Konesny 5 1-2 12, Sydney Leydig 2 0-0 6, Samantha Leydig, 1 0-0 2, Ciera Justice 1 1-2 3, Mackenzi Aslin 0 1-4 1. Totals 18 12-22 53.
BYRON SCORING: Reese Forgie 4 1-2 9, Haylee Schott 3 0-0 6, Jordan Huhn 2 0-2 6. Totals 9 1-4 21.
Ovid-Elsie 69, Montrose 9
ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie displayed stout defense to remain unbeaten Friday, holding Montrose scoreless through the first half as part of a 69-9 Senior Night rout of the visiting Rams.
“I thought our kids played tough,” Ovid-Elsie coach Ryan Cunningham said. “Defensively I thought we were outstanding, but I didn’t think we shot as well tonight from the field. Every kid contributed tonight and every kid scored so it was a great night overall and a great senior night celebration.”
Caitlyn Walter shot 8 of 13 from the floor for a team-high 17 points. Ava Bates added 14 for the Marauders (9-0, 6-0 MMAC). Braeden Tokar five steals and a team-high six assists for Ovid-Elsie.
Kaylee Hall had four assists and four steals and Hailee Campbell had seven steals for the Marauders.
The Marauders had 38 total steals and led by as many as 62 points.
OVID-ELSIE SCORING: Caitlyn Walter 8 0-0 17, Ava Bates 5 4-4 14, Braylon Byrnes 1 4-4 7, Kaylee Hall 3 0-0 6, Braeden Tokar 3 0-1 6, Rylee Lewis 2 0-0 5, Kiah Longoria 2 0-0 4, Izzy Loynes 0 3-4 3, Hailee Campbell 0 3-4 3, Murphy Alexa 1 0-0 2, Katie Lorio 0 1-2 1, Evalyn Cole 0 1-2 1. Totals 25 16-21 69.
Chesaning 56, LakeVille 19
CHESANING — Chesaning overcame a slow start with a strong second quarter run to beat Otisville LakeVille Friday, 56-19.
The Indians (8-3, 6-2 MMAC) trailed 7-6 after the opening frame, regained control at halftime, 26-12. Chesaning extended its lead to 38-14 in the third.
“It was good to see the team share the ball and make the extra pass,” Chesaning coach Steve Keck said, acknowledging he was happy with how the team responded after a tough loss at New Lothrop Tuesday. “I can’t say enough about the energy the team had tonight and how they were very supportive of each other.”
In a game that saw all nine Indians players score, Kennedy McAlpine led the way with 13 points. Lilly Skaryd posted a double-double with 12 points and 10 rebounds. Charley Mahan scored nine points with eight rebounds.
CHESANING SCORING: Kennedy McAlpine 13 points, Lilly Skaryd 12, Charley Mahan 9, Avery Butcher 6, Kylie Morse 5, Hannah Oakes 4, Avery Beckman 3, Hannah Cooper 2, Alexia Mugute 2.
New Lothrop 60, Mt. Morris 13
NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop stayed within a game of first place in the MMAC Friday, cruising past shorthanded Mt. Morris 60-13.
Alexis Miller scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for the Hornets (6-3, 5-1 MMAC). Ava Muron scored 13 points with four rebounds while Madison Wheeler added 10 points with three rebounds and three assists.
Izzy Heslip scored contributed nine points with a team-high four assists. Ashlynn Orr had a team-high nine rebounds.
“We shot the ball really well tonight,” New Lothrop coach Jim Perry said. “I thought we moved the ball well on offense and girls were ready to shoot when open. Our defense was solid all game long and we rebounded pretty well.
Perry said Mt. Morris only hd five players.
“I give them credit for making the trip and playing shorthanded,” Perry continued. “They gave great effort, but were missing a couple of their starters. We got some really good minutes from all 10 girls today and it was a good team effort.”
NEW LOTHROP SCORING: Alexis Miller 6 0-2 16, Ava Muron 5 0-0 13, Madison Wheeler 4 0-0 10, Izzy Heslip 4 0-0 9, Ashlynn Orr 3 0-1 6, Hannah Beaucamp 1 2-5 4, Marissa Rombach 1 0-0 2. Totals 24 2-8 60.
Olivet 44, Perry 15
PERRY — Olivet downed Perry 44-15 Friday night, according to the MHSAA website.
The Ramblers fell to 2-10 overall and 1-5 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference.
