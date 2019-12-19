DURAND — After brief statements from Durand athletic director Bryan Carpenter and Railroaders football coach Rick Winbigler, senior tackle Evan Egan signed his letter of intent and made it official — he’s going to Ypsilanti to play for Eastern Michigan.
“(Playing college football) has been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid,” Egan said. “My brother played football at Grand Valley and going to those games and watching him grow, it’s just something I’ve always wanted to do.”
Egan’s journey to Division 1 college football wasn’t easy. The 6-foot-8, 345-pound tackle not only had to work hard at his craft to get recruited, but also had to promote himself early on in the process.
“Going through the beginning stages of recruiting I started to get noticed while (Durand’s) former head coach was here and he really didn’t help me much,” he said. “I was just doing stuff on my own to get my name out there.”
Things changed when Winbigler took over Durand football before the 2018 season, and right away the coach realized the kind of talent Egan had.
“When I first got hired, I sought him out and made it a goal of mine to reach out to Evan and talk to him about what he wanted his future to be,” Winbigler said. “He’s always expressed his desire to play football past high school and we knew he had that ability.”
Winbigler praised Egan’s work ethic and character prior to the signing, describing how much he has meant to the program.
“He’s as big of a reason as anything for our success here,” Winbigler said. “We’ve been able to take a team here that three years ago was 0-9 to a team that this year scored the most (points) in school history and made the playoffs for the fourth time in school history. And while he wasn’t someone that was in the stats, his contributions as a person, as an athlete and as someone who works hard was as big as a reason why our program is where it’s at today.”
Egan said he was thankful for everyone who helped him reach his goal.
“I want to shout out my parents, coach, some of my teachers who have shown me how to grow into the man I am today,” he said. “I’d like to let everyone know — because everyone wanted me to move out of Durand and (said) ‘No one can ever make it from Durand’ — I just wanted to make sure I stayed here and showed everybody that you can make it anywhere.”
