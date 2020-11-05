MILLINGTON — New Lothrop defeated Vassar 26-24, 25-10, 26-24 Wednesday in a Division 3 district semifinal volleyball clash.
The Hornets (15-16) advanced to the district championship match against No. 3-ranked Saginaw Valley Lutheran at 7 p.m. tonight.
Marissa Rombach paced New Lothrop’s attack with 17 kills, two blocks and 9-for-9 serving with an ace. Carley Martin had 24 digs and eight kills, while Madison Wendling had four aces with 16 digs.
Taylor Moore added 33 assists, with Kara Wendling supplying five kills. Grace Osborn had four kills and Avery Krupp served three aces.
Laingsburg advances
BATH — Laingsburg downed Perry in three sets Wednesday.
The Wolfpack earned the right to face Bath in the Division 3 district 84 championship match at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Bath swept Dansville in three sets Wednesday.
Corunna sidelined
WILLIAMSTON — Corunna’s volleyball squad lost in a Division 2 district semifinal Wednesday as Williamston edged the Cavaliers in five sets.
No other information was available at press time.
Williamston will face Lansing Catholic (19-1) for the district title at 7 p.m. tonight.
Chesaning sweeps
SAGINAW — Chesaning needed just three sets to defeat Saginaw High in a Division 3 district semifinal Wednesday.
The Indians moved on to the district championship match tonight against tournament host Saginaw Swan Valley at 6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.