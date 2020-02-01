LINDEN — Cole Mieske drove the length of the floor and made a game-winning layup with two seconds left to lift Corunna’s boys basketball team past Lake Fenton 52-51 Friday.
The Cavaliers (5-7, 2-4 Flint Metro Stars) had three players finish in double digits. Carson Socia led the way with 15 points and four steals on the night,while Scout Jones and Caleb Stahr added 11 and 10 points respectively.
Mieske finished with eight points.
Lake Fenton was able to get a desperation heave off as time expired, but it went wide left. Matt Turgeon had 12 points to lead the Blue Devils (2-10, 1-5)
Beecher 89, Morrice 45
MORRICE — Top-ranked Flint Beecher nearly doubled up Morrice in an 89-45 rout Friday night.
Hunter McGowan finished with 14 points, three boards, two assists and two blocks for the Orioles (3-8, 2-7 Genesee Area Conference). Owen Doerner had 11 points and Todd Nanasy added 10.
Carmelo Harris scored 16 points to pace the Bucs (11-1, 8-0).
Perry 48, Lakewood 43
LAKEWOOD — Perry moved to 6-1 in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference following a 48-43 road win at Lake Odessa Lakewood Friday night.
Senior forward Caleb Leykauf led the Ramblers in multiple stats with 15 points, six rebounds and a block in the win. Seniors Brodie Crim and CJ King also finished in double digits with 14 and 10 points, respectively.
The Ramblers (7-3 overall) remained in a three-way tie atop the GLAC with Leslie and Stockbridge, which both won Friday to also move to 6-1 in conference play.
Laingsburg 56, Bath 41
BATH — Laingsburg stayed on top of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference with a double-digit road win over Bath.
Gabe Hawes and Colt Wurm led Laingsburg (10-2, 8-1) with 18 and 15 points, respectively. Connor Thomas also finished in double figures, adding 10 points.
The Wolfpack remained a half-game ahead of Potterville (7-1 CMAC), which beat Dansville Friday. Pewamo-Westphalia (6-1) was idle.
Goodrich 68, Owosso 29
GOODRICH — A slow start and poor shooting plagued the Owosso boys Friday night as they fell on the road to Goodrich 68-29.
Owosso shot just 22% from the field, while Goodrich shot 50%.
The Trojans didn’t crack double digits until the second half.
Jay Tuttle led Owosso (1-10, 1-5 Flint Metro Stars) in scoring with eight points in the loss. The Martians remained unbeaten in league play (6-0) and improved to 10-1 overall
Ovid-Elsie 59, Durand 29
DURAND — Ovid-Elsie’s undefeated season kept rolling Friday with a 59-29 blowout of Durand.
The Marauders (11-0, 9-0 MMAC) outscored the Railroaders 35-10 in the first half. Shane Loynes led all scorers with 26 points and also led Ovid-Elsie on the defensive end with six steals.
Jake Mills led Durand with six points. Durand fell to 5-7 overall and 3-7 in the MMAC.
New Lothrop 53, LakeVille 44
OTISVILLE — New Lothrop extended its winning streak to five games with a 53-44 road victory against Otisville LakeVille.
“It was a very important league win for us tonight,” New Lothrop coach Brady Simons said. “We had a big fourth quarter and some big plays down the stretch when we needed them.”
Ty Kohlmann led the Hornets (11-1, 9-1 MMAC) with a career-high 19 points. Luke Birchmeier scored 11 points and Avery Moore added 10.
BEECHER (10-1, 7-0 GAC): C. Harris 16 points.
MORRICE (3-8, 2-7 GAC): Hunter McGowan 5 1-3 14, Todd Nanasy 4 0-0 10, Shane Cole 2 0-0 4, Peyton Smith 2 2-2 6, Owen Doerner 4 0-0 11. Totals: 17 4-7 45.
Beecher 23 23 30 13 — 89
Morrice 15 11 17 2 — 45
3-Point Goals: Morrice 8 (McGowan 3, Nanasy 2, Doerner 3). Rebounds: Morrice (Smith 5, Cole 5). Assists: Morrice (Smith 4).Blocked Shots: Morrice (Smith 2, McGowan 2).
Ovid-Elsie 59, Durand 29
Ovid-Elsie (11-0, 9-0): Shayne Loynes 9 5-5 26, Jackson Thornton 3 2-2 8, Justin Moore 3 1-1 8, Cal Byrnes 2 0-0 5 Totals: 21 9-10 59.
Durand (5-7, 3-7): Austin Kelley 2 0-0 4, Kyle Winslow 1 1-2 4, Jaylen Jones 2 0-0 5, Jacob Mills 2 2-3 6 Totals: 10 6-9 29.
Ovid-Elsie 20 15 13 11 — 59
Durand 2 4 8 15 — 29
3-Point Goals: Durand 3; Ovid-Elsie 8 (Loynes 3). Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 34 (Moore 10). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 16 (Loynes 5, Moore 5). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 14 (Loynes 6). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie 5 (Aaron Hurst 2).
Goodrich 68, Owosso 29
Owosso (1-9, 1-8): Jay Tuttle 3 0-0 8, Eddie Mishler 2 2-2 6, Kaleb Anderson 1 3-4 5, Hunter Blaha 2 0-0 4 Totals: 13 6-7 29.
Goodrich (10-1, 9-0): No stats available Totals: 34 6-9 68.
Owosso 3 5 11 10 — 29
Goodrich 19 16 22 11 — 68
3-Point Goals: Goodrich 6; Owosso 3 (Tuttle 2). Rebounds: Goodrich 40; Owosso 22 (Mishler 5). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Goodrich 13; Owosso 8 . Assists: Goodrich 12 ; Owosso 5 (Mishler 3). Steals: Goodrich 14; Owosso 7 (Peyton Fields 3). Blocked Shots: Owosso (Kody Rees). Turnovers: Goodrich 10, Owosso 17.
Corunna 52, Lake Fenton 51
Corunna (5-7, 3-7): Carson Socia 6 2-7 15, Cole Mieske 4 0-1 8, Scout Jones 5 0-0 11, Caleb Stahr 3 2-6 10 Totals: 21 6-18 52.
Lake Fenton (2-10, 1-9): Matt Turgeon 5 2-5 12 Totals: 20 5-11 51.
Corunna 12 18 13 9 — 52
Lake Fenton 15 20 8 8 — 51
3-Point Goals: Lake Fenton 6 (McMillian 2); Corunna 4 (Stahr 2).
Laingsburg 56, Bath 41
Laingsburg (10-2, 8-1): Gabe Hawes 7 18, Connor Thomas 3 10, Jesse Gugel 3 7, Colt Wurm 7 15 Totals: 21 56.
Bath (3-5, 4-6): Gabe Morris 4 12, Totals: 15 41.
Laingsburg 15 9 21 11 — 56
Bath 10 12 10 9 — 41
3-Point Goals: Bath 4; Laingsburg 7 (Hawes 4).
