OTISVILLE — Tyler Sager scored 13 points with four steals and Lucas Powell added 10 points with two steals to guide unbeaten Chesaning past LakeVille 59-42 Tuesday.
Brady Coon had nine points and Mason Struck had eight points and five rebounds for the Indians (6-0, 3-0 MMAC). Sam Princinsky had six points and Reese Greenfelder and Jaylen Anderson each scored four points. Greenfelder had six rebounds while Anderson had four rebounds and three steals.
Chesaning was coming off a 38-29 win over Durand the previous night.
“Playing back-to-back nights isn’t easy, but we competed every possession and it paid off,” said Chesaning coach Matt Weigl.
LakeVille fell to 0-2 overall. The Falcons, coming off a COVID-19 pause, hadn’t played since losing 55-32 Feb. 8 to Clio.
Laingsburg 36, St. Patrick 33
PORTLAND — Zach Hawes scored 16 points as Laingsburg edged Portland St. Patrick 36-33 Tuesday.
“It was a straight up defensive battle,” Laingsburg coach Daniel Morrill said. The Wolfpack’s next-highest scorer was Eli Woodruff, with six points.
Laingsburg rose to 3-2 overall and 3-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference.
The Shamrocks fell to 1-4 overall and 0-4 in the CMAC.
Laingsburg scoring: Zach Hawes 16, Lucas Woodruff 2, Miguel Fajardo 2, Eli Woodruff 6, Noah Hagarty 3, Jack Byrnes 2, Brayden Thomas 5.
Corunna 53, Lake Fenton 47
FENTON — Corunna stretched its winning streak to five games by defeating Lake Fenton 53-47 Tuesday.
Carson Socia had a career-high 12 rebounds and 10 points for the Cavaliers (8-2, 5-1 Flint Metro Stars). Cole Mieske had 14 points, while Peyton Termeer added 11.
Lake Fenton fell to 0-3 overall and 0-2 in league play.
Corunna scoring: Carson Socia 3 3-6 10, Cole Mieske 4 6-6 14, Porter Zeeman 1 0-0 2, Peyton Termeer 4 0-0 11, Dylan Quirk 1 2-2 5, Caleb Stahr 2 2-2 7, Wyatt Bower 2 0-0 4. Totals 17 13-16 53.
Goodrich 67, Owosso 24
GOODRICH — Peyton Fields scored 14 points with three 3-pointers, but Owosso fell to Goodrich 67-24 Tuesday.
Fields’ 14 points tied a career high he first set against Corunna last week.
The Trojans fell to 0-6 overall and 0-6 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Goodrich, which led 22-0 after one quarter, rose to 6-0 in the Flint Metro Stars Division and 6-2 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.