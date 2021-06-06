OWOSSO — Corunna turned back Haslett 8-3 to capture the Division 2 district championship Saturday at Owosso.
The Cavaliers (19-15) advanced to the regional semifinals. Corunna takes on Eaton Rapids at 5 p.m. Wednesday in Fowlerville.
Caleb Stahr was the winning pitcher in the district championship game. He worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed two runs on three hits. He struck out seven and walked three. Collin Thompson pitched in relief.
Carson Socia had three hits and two RBIs for the Cavaliers while Cole Mieske and Jack Belmer each had two hits.
Corunna topped Lansing Catholic in the district semifinals, 5-4. The Cavaliers scored three runs in the seventh to win it.
The heroics were set up by Thompson’s leadoff single and a walk to Kaiden Devellis. Mieske and Socia reached on throwing errors, each scoring one run. Porter Zeeman had a sacrifice fly. Mieske and Thompson each had two hits.
Owosso falls in district semifinals
OWOSSO — Haslett defeated Owosso 14-13 in eight innings Saturday in the Division 2 district baseball semifinals.
The Trojans drilled 17 hits as Peyton Fields, Jay Tuttle, Joey Wagner and Ben Welz all recorded three. Fields had a solo homer in the first inning.
Wyatt Leland started on the mound for Owosso, while Cody Fields pitched in relief to help the Trojans take the lead in the seventh and eighth innings. Tuttle pitched the final two innings.
Laingsburg takes district crown
BATH — Laingsburg edged St. Louis, 2-1, in eight innings to win the Division 3 district baseball crown Saturday.
The Wolfpack had nipped Ovid-Elsie in the district semifinals by the same 2-1 score.
Laingsburg advanced to the regional semifinals against. Hemlock at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at Saginaw Valley Lutheran High School. Laingsburg last won a district in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.