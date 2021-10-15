LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg blanked Portland 2-0 Thursday in a first-round Division 3 district game.
Adam Myers scored in the first seven seconds of play for the Wolfpack off a pass from Miguel Fajardo. Fajardo, a senior, scored the team’s second goal off a cross from senior left winger Caleb Clark.
The Wolfpack (8-3-2) advanced to the district semifinals at 7 p.m. Monday against Williamston (9-6-2) at Williamston. Monday other semifinal features Corunna (2-14-1) against Lansing Catholic (8-3-1) at 5 p.m.
