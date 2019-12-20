LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg defeated conference rival Pewamo-Westphalia in a 61-59 barnburner that featured 25 3-pointers — 15 by the Wolfpack and 10 by the Pirates.
“It’s always really good to beat (P-W),” said Laingsburg senior guard Gabe Hawes. “They’re a really good team and a well-coached team and it’s awesome to beat them.”
Hawes delivered 14 points, seven assists and four rebounds. All of Hawes’ field goals were threes but he was far from the only shooter on the floor Thursday night.
Zach Hawes scored 21 points with six 3-pointers for the Wolfpack. Aidan Soeltner scored 17 points with four 3-pointers.
Wolfpack 3-pointers made up 83% of their made field goals.
But Laingsburg didn’t start the night so strong, falling behind, 17-9 in the first quarter.
“We knew that (P-W) plays really good help defense so as soon as we started to drive we knew they were going to be there,” said Gabe Hawes. “So we knew the kick (out option) would be open.We were hitting so it paid off.”
Laingsburg’s defense tightened up as well in the second holding PW to just five points in the quarter. The Wolfpack went on another run that included two Gabe Hawes’ heat checks from three and a Zach Hawes dunk to give Laingsburg a 29-22 halftime lead.
P-W fought back in the third and took a 43-42 lead into the fourth thanks in part due to Laingsburg’s shooters cooling off while the Pirates’ shooters were heating up. In the fourth however, the Wolfpack got hot from behind the arch again while the Pirates missed crucial shots down the stretch.
Wolfpack head coach Dan Morrill said that the focus on outside shooting was part of Laingsburg’s gameplan heading into the game.
“I’m always talking to the guys about letting them be themselves; the last thing I’m going to do is try to coach them out of who they are,” said Morrill. “These kids are in the gym all the time, they’re shooting all the time and shooters shoot. So I want them to take shots, I want them to shoot without hesitation, I don’t want them to be thinking about good shot vs bad shot I just want them to be players.”
When reflecting on game Morrill was please with how his team performed against a top team like P-W.
“We had to do a lot of things right, we had to make some shots. We also got exposed in some areas so there’s room for growth and we’re excited for that as well,” said Morrill.
Junior guard Zach Hawes hopes the team can carry the same energy they displayed in the win throughout the season.
“Offensively we know what we can do, we’re a high powered shooting team. We just have to keep that energy up throughout the year.”
