Chesaning’s Maier to run for Spartans
Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

Chesaning senior Levi Maier, flanked by his parents Marty and Jennette Maier, signed his national letter of intent to attend Michigan State University and run for the Spartans Tuesday afternoon at Chesaning High School. Maier plans to compete for Michigan State in track and field and possibly cross country. Maier signed his letter in the Chesaning auxiliary gymnasium in front of family, friends, classmates, coaches and teachers. Maier, a four-time all-stater in track and field in the 800- and 1,600-meter runs — in which he holds Chesaning school records — and the 4x400 relay, said that Michigan State and Oakland University were the two main schools he was looking at and he decided that he would like to wear green and white in East Lansing. Maier maintains a 4.05 grade point average and plans to major in mechanical engineering and minor in media productions. He has been named Argus-Press All-Area Boys Cross Country Runner of the Year the past two years. ”I just want to thank my family for always coming to all of my meets — encouraging me and keeping my confidence up,” Maier told the audience before his signing. “There’s a lot to go through in running but my parents reminded me, in the end, it’s just putting one foot in front of the other. I want to thank the boys I ran with … you showed me that it’s possible to put in all the work and still have fun …. And I would love to thank coach (Dylan) Harrington. He’s coached me since the eighth grade ... He opened my eyes to my passion, what I truly love, and that’s running.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.