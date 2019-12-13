CORUNNA — Nick Steinacker, Corunna’s junior defensive end, was named an honorable mention Division 3-4 All-State football player by The Associated Press, it was announced today.
Steinacker, a 6-foot-7, 215-pounder who has committed to play Division I football at Michigan, was often double-teamed but still delivered 69 tackles, including 111/2 for losses, and two sacks.
He was a three-year starter for head coach Kyle Robinson.
“Nick had a big season setting the edge for us in our defense,” Robinson said. “He is a three-year starter for us since his freshman year. Nick is a young man that other offenses game plan around without a doubt. He has the ability to make a big play on defense on any given snap.”
Steinacker was named Corunna’s Team MVP for his all-around play as a defensive end, long snapper and receiver.
Cameron Martinez found great success at Division 8 Muskegon Catholic Central for two years, then he dominated at Division 3 Muskegon for two seasons. He’s making a huge jump to the next level, too, committed to unbeaten Ohio State.
Martinez is as accomplished a player as you’ll see in Michigan, winning every major award in sight. He has been voted The Associated Press Division 3-4 Player of the Year by a panel of sportswriters across the state.
The 5-foot-11, 190-pound senior quarterback put up big numbers for Muskegon despite being the center of attention: 2,214 yards and 36 touchdowns rushing this season, plus 1,258 yards passing with 11 TDs. In his 52-game, four-year varsity career, he racked up 6,343 rushing yards. His varsity record was 48-4.
Martinez was voted unanimously for AP first-team all-state, as were a couple Big Reds teammates: lineman Billie Roberts III and linebacker Tarran Walker. Muskegon’s Tyreese Oakes earned first-team all-state at defensive back.
Joey Silveri earned first-team all-state honors at QB for Division 4 state champion Grand Rapids Catholic Central. Teammates Jace Williams (receiver) and Ethan Lott (linebacker) also got first-team nods.
Running back De’Andre Bulley was a unanimous first-team all-state choice for Division 3 state champ River Rouge. Teammates Xavier Smith (receiver), Deshawn Walker (linebacker) and Avery Burch (kicker) were also voted first-team all-state.
