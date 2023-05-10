ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie girls soccer team locked up a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship by blanking Montrose 4-0 Wednesday at home.
The Marauders, with two goals from Maddie Thornton and one apiece from Evalyn Cole and McKenzie Keck, rose to 10-0-3 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC. Cole added an assist while Ava Bates recorded her fifth shutout of the season in goal.
The Marauders return to action Friday on the road vs. DeWitt.
Linden 8, Corunna 0
LINDEN — Unbeaten Linden, the Flint Metro League frontrunner, defeated Corunna 8-0 Wednesday.
The Eagles took a 4-0 lead by halftime.
Linden scored its eighth goal with five minutes left in the contest.
Corunna returns to action Monday against Holly.
BASEBALL
Corunna 7, Owosso 6
OWOSSO — Corunna clawed back from a 5-1 second-inning deficit to capture a 7-6 victory over Owosso Wednesday to complete a three-game series sweep.
The Cavaliers scored the winning run in the seventh when Brayden Bukovick hit a pinch-hit sacrifice fly to center, scoring Parker Isham.
Corunna improves to 16-3 overall and 12-3 in the Flint Metro League this season with the win. The Cavs are ranked No. 16 in this week’s state poll.
“The win secured no less than a second-place finish in the league,” said Corunna coach Chuck Osika. “Lake Fenton is one game ahead of us. Corunna is done with the league schedule while Lake Fenton still has to play one game against Clio Friday and one game vs. Goodrich on Monday.”
Braden Andrejack was the winning pitcher for the Cavaliers. He pitched the final three innings and gave up one run and one hit with five strikeouts and one walk.
Colby Ardelean had three hits for Corunna with an RBI while Logan Vowell and Braylon Socia each had two hits. Andrejack and Corbin Reed each had two RBI.
Zach Evon hammered a three-run homer for Owosso. He joined Hoyt Patrick with two hits. One of Patrick’s hits was a double.
“Adam Marcotte threw a gem, pitching five innings, scattering eight hits and striking out six Corunna batters,” said Owosso coach Kevin Moore.
Evon closed the final two innings for the Trojans.
After the game, Owosso honored its seniors for their dedication to the Owosso baseball program. They included Alex Binger, Hugh Doyle, Evon, Marcotte, Corbin Thompson and Jay Tuttle.
Owosso fell to 3-11-1 in the Flint Metro League.
Maple Valley sweeps Perry
PERRY — Vermontville Maple Valley took two from Perry, 5-1 and 11-1 Wednesday.
Perry was limited to three hits in the first game. Those came off the bats of Joey McGraw-Allen, Brady Burns and Cole Sawyer. Jylon Peek took the pitching loss while striking out nine and walking none. He surrendered three runs and five hits in 41/3 innings. Tristan Krupp pitched 22/3 innings and gave up two runs and one hit. He struck out two.
In Game 2, Perry again clubbed three hits with McGraw-Allen, Burns and Avery Young hitting safely.
McGraw-Allen took the loss while allowing seven runs on eight hits. He struck out four.
SOFTBALL
Chesaning doubles up
Ramblers, 6-3 and 6-2
PERRY — Chesaning swept Perry, 6-3 and 6-2 during a Wednesday doubleheader.
Brezlyn Struck was the winning pitcher in Game 1. Struck pitched four innings and gave up three runs on six hits. She struck out three and walked one. Ava Devereaux worked three innings and gave up no runs and two hits. She struck out two and walked one.
Sara Austin took the loss for Perry. Austin pitched all seven innings and gave up six runs and five hits. She struck out 12 and walked two.
Abigail Meder doubled and drove in a run for Chesaning.
Madison Ralston and Madi Kloeckner each laced two hits for Perry.
In Game 2, Struck pitched a complete-game five hitter with four strikeouts and two walks.
Devereaux drilled four hits for the winning side.
Austin took the loss and allowed 10 hits and six runs with six strikeouts.
Ralston had three hits.
BOYS GOLF
Owosso wins
Phillips Cup
at OCC
OWOSSO — Owosso defeated Corunna 236-291 in the annual Phillips Cup at Owosso Country Club Wednesday,
It was Owosso’s first Phillips crown since 2019.
The tournament is played every year in honor of Jim Phillips, father of former Owosso golfer Justin Phillips and brother of former principal of Owosso High School Jeff Phillips.
The two teams played a full 18 holes. The first nine holes were scored by two-man best ball rules, with three sets of scores.
The Trojans finished the front nine with a 127 while Corunna finished 158.
The second nine was a two-man scramble with three sets of scores.
The Trojans shot a 109 and the Cavaliers shot 133.
Leading the way for Owosso Wednesday was the team of Jon Mazza and Hunter Babcock: 40 (front nine), 34 (back nine) and 74 total.
Ryan Dahl and Owen Feldpausch scored 41 (front nine), 36 (back nine) and 77 total for the Trojans.
LakeVille 192, Byron 201
OTISVILLE — LakeVille edged Byron by nine strokes, 192-201, Wednesday in MMAC action.
The Eagles were paced by medalist Ethan Gray’s round of 40.
Braylen Brown shot a 41 for Byron.
The Eagles also received a 58 from Daniel Fondren and a 62 from Morris Ayliffe.
TRACK AND FIELD
Chesaning boys,
O-E girls prevail
CHESANING — The Chesaning boys track team stayed unbeaten in MMAC dual meets Wednesday, sweeping Ovid-Elsie (99-38), LakeVille (112-24) and Mt. Morris (113-22).
The Marauders turned back Mt. Morris (98-37) and LakeVille (104-32) but fell to the Indians.
Chesaning swept all four relay events.
In the 4x100 meter relay, Cal Fraiser, Jaylen Anderson, Codey Harlan and Zach Harlan won in 45.27.
In the 4x200, Reese Greenfelder, Anderson, Caleb Walker and Zach Harlan were first in 1:33.44.
Levi Maier, Corbin Walker, Cole Maier and Zachary Garno won the 4x400 in 3:42.15.
And in the 4x800, Corbin Walker, Cole Maier, Garno and Levi Maier were tops in 8:40.33.
In the 100 dash, Zach Harlan of Chesaning prevailed in 11.40 while Greenfelder ruled the roost in the 200 dash in 23.25.
Levi Maier delivered victories in the 800 run (2:07.87) and 1600 run (4:57.16).
The Indians swept the hurdles with Caleb Walker winning the 110 highs in 15.79 and Dominick Hernandez winning the 300 intermediates in 42.52.
Greenfelder won the discus with a personal-best throw of 140-6.
Ovid-Elsie got victories from Tryce Tokar (pole vault, 14-0), Beau Price (400 dash, a personal-best 53.05) and Clay Powell (3200 run, 11:02.26).
“We knew Chesaning was loaded and we just wanted to compete well,” said Ovid-Elsie coach Doug Long. “We are the only league team to hold them under 100 points.”
In the girls competition Wednesday, Ovid-Elsie owned the upper hand. The Marauders defeated the Indians, 71-66, in the lone contest that was scored.
Alexis Spitzley delivered first-place efforts in the 1600 run (5:49.49), the 3200 run (13:30.30) and the 400 dash (1:03.76) for the Marauders.
Other winners for the Marauders were Izzy Loynes (100 dash, 13.72), Jessica Kozlowski (100 hurdles, 17.98) and Samantha Snider (long jump, 14-2.5).
O-E won the 4x100 relay with Kozlowski, Braeden Tokar, Snider and Loynes (54.79).
In the 4x800 relay, Ovid-Elsie’s Audrey Bensinger, Hannah Koutz, Tava Kvalevog and Piper White prevailed in 14:42.20.
Chesaning’s Gwen Maike was first in the 200 dash (28.15) and 300 hurdles (52.06). Hannah Oakes swept the 800 run (2:37.91) and discus (90-3).
The Indians also featured winners Kyla Jackson (shot put, 32-5), Makayla Reiber (high jump, 4-11) and Avery Beckman (pole vault, 8-6).
CHS won the 4x200 with Caira Zervan, Reiber, Oakes and Maike (1:54.92) and the 4x400 with Reiber, Addison Ostrander, Taylor Bailey and Oakes (4:39.99).
