ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie girls soccer team locked up a Mid-Michigan Activities Conference championship by blanking Montrose 4-0 Wednesday at home.

The Marauders, with two goals from Maddie Thornton and one apiece from Evalyn Cole and McKenzie Keck, rose to 10-0-3 overall and 5-0 in the MMAC. Cole added an assist while Ava Bates recorded her fifth shutout of the season in goal.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.