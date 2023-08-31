Ovid-Elsie gives LakeVille rough welcome back to MMAC with 61-18 thumping

ELSIE — It was a rough homecoming for the Otisville LakeVille Falcons Thursday, who returned to the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for football this year after a season out of the fold as an independent.
The Ovid-Elsie Marauders served as the Falcons’ welcoming committee, and they pulled no punches, blowing out LakeVille 61-18 at Mark H. O’Donnell Field.
It was just like old times.
A founding member of the modern MMAC, LakeVille spent the first four years of the league’s existence serving as its punching bag.
From 2018-2021, the Falcons failed to win an MMAC contest. After Thursday’s loss they’re now 0-27 in the conference.
The Marauders gashed LakeVille for big play after big play, meeting practically now resistance.
Junior quarterback Tryce Tokar scored six touchdowns — three on the ground, two through the air and one on special teams. All came on chunk plays of 35 yards or more.
In fact, all of O-E’s nine TDs came from 20 yards out or more.
Senior running back Carter Kelley kicked off the scoring with a 58-yard touchdown rumble that put the Marauders up 6-0 just over two minutes into the game.
Senior defensive end Hunter Bates ended LakeVille’s first drive with a 10-yard sack of Falcons quarterback Owen Terwilliger, and Tokar rewarded his teammate’s strong defensive effort by immediately running 65-yards to paydirt.
Ben Wildes then took the ball into the end zone for a two-point conversion and a 14-0 lead.
LakeVille’s next drive also ended on a sack.
O-E’s next one-play drive saw Tokar connect with Bates for a 50-yard bomb to make it 20-0.
Having discovered a winning formula, the Marauders kept at it. Ending a third-consecutive LakeVille drive with a QB takedown and quickly scoring again.
O-E would finish the night with eight total sacks. Senior nose guard Cole Workman and senior linebacker Javen Belill shared the team lead with two apiece.
This time it took the Marauders a whole three plays to pick up six points on a 36-yard Tokar scramble. LakeVille blocked the point-after try, but the Marauders were up 26-0 … and there were still 1 minute and 53 seconds left in the first quarter.
LakeVille finally got on the board shortly before the end of the first quarter on big plays from Lucas Bell (38-yard reception) and Robbie Lambert — a 21-yard touchdown run, but the Falcons made the mistake of leaving the Marauders 33 seconds to play with in the frame.
Characteristically, O-E needed only half that time to breach the end zone yet again.
This time, junior RB Clayton Fruchey took a pitch from Tokar and found daylight down the right sideline for a 56-yard score.
The second quarter was more of the same, with O-E putting up another 27 points to go into the half up 61-6.
Tokar was especially electric. He found Jamison Custer (O-E’s tackle leader with nine) for a 42-yard TD hookup, scored from 36 yards out on a QB draw and housed a 65-yard punt return — with some blocking help from Cohen Brown — before his scoring rampage was done.
The junior finished with 201 yards rushing and three TDs on just five carries. Through the air he had 92 yards on two completions for another two scores.
O-E finished all its scoring for the night with 2:51 left in the half with a 20-yard rush by senior back Isaac Orta.
LakeVille would gain some measure of pride in the fourth quarter against Ovid-Elsie’s bench, with two touchdown receptions by Ball.
Despite Ovid-Elsie’s total dominance, the team remained grounded after the game.
“It was definitely not the cleanest game, but we are always looking for ways to improve,” head coach Travis Long said.
Indeed, given Ovid-Elsie’s 33-6 Week 1 loss to Portland, it may be some time before the Marauders (1-1) are sure what kind of team they have.
Regular starters like RB Kelley — who finished with 67 yards and one score on five totes — were glad that the backups got to gain some experience in this one.
“There is always room for improvement, but it was important that we could get reps for a lot of players tonight,” Kelley said.
