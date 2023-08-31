Ovid-Elsie gives LakeVille rough welcome back to MMAC with 61-18 thumping

Argus-Press Photo/Dawn Parker A swarm of Ovid-Elsie defenders, including (from left) Cohen Brown (25), Jake Bowen (62), Cole Workman (68) and Michael Bancroft (5) look to bottle up Falcon quarterback Owen Terwilliger during Friday's 61-18 Marauder win over Lakeville.

ELSIE — It was a rough homecoming for the Otisville LakeVille Falcons Thursday, who returned to the Mid-Michigan Activities Conference for football this year after a season out of the fold as an independent.

The Ovid-Elsie Marauders served as the Falcons’ welcoming committee, and they pulled no punches, blowing out LakeVille 61-18 at Mark H. O’Donnell Field.

