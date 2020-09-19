ELSIE — Jackson Thornton scored twice and Ovid-Elsie held off Otisville LakeVille 3-2 Thursday.
Thornton scored 38 seconds into the game, but the Marauders committed an own-goal to tie the game at 1. Thornton broke the tie off an assist from Joshua Swender in the second half, but the Falcons came right back and tied the game on a free kick.
Ian Heher scored the game-winning goal off an assist from Thornton.
