HEMLOCK — Given that his heyday came a good 40-plus years before any of them were born, it’s likely that no member of the Chesaning High School baseball team has first-hand familiarity with the late comedian Rodney Dangerfied’s famous bit about getting “no respect.”
There’s a strong argument to be made, however, that the squad understands the general sentiment.
Any doubters Chesaning may have had are likely reconsidering their position after the Indians’ decisive, 7-2 regional semifinal win over Laingsburg in Hemlock Wednesday.
The Indians were unranked in the last Michigan High School Baseball Coaches Association Division 3 poll, published May 29, despite a Mid-Michigan Activities League title and a strong 25-6 record.
Laingsburg, then 23-7, was ranked No. 7.
The two teams appeared evenly matched during the regular season, splitting a May 12 doubleheader. Laingsburg won the first game, 8-4, and Chesaning took the nightcap, 8-3, but the Wolfpack retained much more MHSBCA esteem.
Now though, Chesaning is playing in what may be its first regional final ever, and Laingsburg is looking towards next year.
In the happy afterglow of Wednesday’s win, Chesaning coach Robert Sager wasn’t 100% sure if the Indians’ had ever triumphed in the regional round before.
“It might be our first — I just have to check one year, 1985,” Sager said. “I’ll get back to you on that.”
Regardless, the win is a significant one in program history, and comes on the heels of the school’s first district title in 33 years, earned Saturday with an 8-1 win over Ithaca, also at Hemlock.
Needless to say, there was plenty of hugging, celebrating and smiling on the agenda for the Indians on Wednesday.
Chesaning’s celebrations were secured by a strong mound outing by senior righthander Logan Fulk, who went the distance Wednesday, limiting Laingsburg to just five hits across seven innings.
The win gives Fulk (7-1) his sixth complete game victory this season. The senior pounded the strike zone all night, striking out five and walking just one — and that was intentional.
Sager knew he wanted Fulk to pitch this game.
“Logan pitched phenomenal,” said Sager. “He was lights out all day. That’s why we did not pitch him this past weekend (at districts). We tried to hold him and this was the purpose why.”
Fulk pitched deliberately, taking what the umpire was giving.
“The strategy was just pitch to the location where they are calling the pitches,” Fulk said. “I didn’t used to do that and I got hit a lot.”
Ironically, a poor day at the plate may have helped Fulk on the rubber, sharpening his determination.
“Going 0-for-3 kind of helped me, too,” Fulk said. “Because I’m like, ‘If I’m not hitting, I’ve got to make up for it.’ It made me dial in and put that energy toward that.”
Fulk’s teammates proved plenty capable of making up for his 0-fer at the bat.
Chesaning initially had trouble with Laingsburg ace Ty Randall.
The hard-throwing righthander mowed down the Indians for the first two innings, allowing just an infield hit and striking out four of the first seven batters he faced, but Chesaning eventually timed his deliveries.
The Indians got on the board in the third inning. Randall set down the first two Indians he faced on strikes, but then walked Lucas Powell and Brady Sager. Left-handed hitter Nash Wendling then clubbed a run-scoring single to center to make it 1-0.
Laingsburg threatened in the top of the fourth. Randall laced a lead-off stand-up double deep to center field, but Fulk got out of the jam with a strikeout, a fly out to right and a popup to catcher Powell.
Chesaning scored two more runs to make it 3-0 in the bottom of the innning. Adam Woodcock singled to lead things off, Lucas Rumisek was hit by a pitch and Max Volk drew a two-out walk to juice the bases.
Woodcock and Rumisek then came home on a passed ball and a wild pitch, respectively.
The Wolfpack, got back in the game in the top of the fifth, scoring twice to make it a 3-2 game.
Elliott Wilsey was hit by a pitch, Nick Regan singled and the Wolfpack took advantage of two costly Chesaning errors.
Chesaning wasted no time in getting its three-run lead back, however.
In the bottom of the fifth, the Indians chased Randall. Brady Sager led off with a single and Wendling followed with a single. Randall struck out Fulk but Woodcock walked to load the bases.
At this critical juncture, Randall was lifted by Laingsburg coach (and his father) Todd Randall, finishing with 41/3 innings-pitched. His final line included five runs on six hits, with eight strikeouts and three walks.
In came lefty Dom Garcia for Laingsburg. Facing him was Rumisek, who smacked a two-RBI single before double play got Laingsburg out of the inning.
After the game, Todd Randall said that load management factored into his decision to lift his son.
“His arm was a little sore coming off,” said Todd Randall. “Our intention was to keep him at around 75 (pitches).”
A two-run homer by Brady Sager — his first of the year — put an exclamation point on Chesaning’s win in the bottom of the sixth.
“I was looking fastball the whole way,” Sager said, “And he gave it to me on the inside half and I was ready for it.”
Sager, batting in the No. 2 spot, batted 3-for-4 on the day. Wendling, batting No. 3, also batted 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Laingsburg’s Ty Randall had two hits including a double while Nick Regan had two singles and drove in a run. Dom Garcia had a single in the third.
Laingsburg coach Todd Randall said it was a hard loss to take but gave credit to Chesaning.
“They (the Indians) played well in all areas of the game — they pitched well, they hit well and they fielded well,” Randall said. “Give them a lot of credit. They deserve it. It’ll hurt today and it’ll hurt tomorrow but in a couple of weeks, we’ll celebrate it (the season) at a banquet. And reflect on everything that we’ve accomplished.”
Next up for the Indians is a trip to Cornerstone University in Grand Rapids. Chesaning (27-8) will aim for its first-ever regional baseball championship Saturday at 10 a.m. vs. No. 14-ranked Watervliet (22-4).
