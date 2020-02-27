NEW LOTHROP — New Lothrop’s wrestling team is headed into Friday’s Division 4 state quarterfinals with a big dose of confidence, according to head coach Jeff Campbell.
The Hornets are preparing for a matchup against Lawton at Kalamazoo’s Wings Event Center. New Lothrop (26-1) — whose only loss was to Division 2 Eaton Rapids — is seeded No. 2 for the noon match. Lawton (26-10) is seeded No. 7.
New Lothrop is making its 20th straight appearance in the quarterfinals and has reached at least the state semifinals each of the past 10 seasons.
“I don’t know a lot about (Lawton), they have a couple of really good kids in the middle weights,” Campbell said. “But they are a team probably happier to be there than they are expecting to do much.”
The winner moves on to Saturday’s 9:30 a.m. state semifinals against either No. 3 Clinton (28-5) or No. 6 Carson City-Crystal (32-4). The other quarterfinal matches in Division 4 are No. 1-seeded Hudson (26-6) facing No. 8 Onaway (11-14) and No. 4 Hart (33-3) against No. 5 Manchester (35-2).
Logan Wolford, a regional runner-up who stands 34-6 as a senior at 135, said New Lothrop is not overlooking Lawton.
“They are a decent team and we go in expecting a battle,” Wolford said. “You can’t take them lightly. If we win we’ll likely face Clinton, that’s what everybody is saying. I think they are right up there. Us, Hudson and Clinton are pretty equal I’d say.”
Hudson has won the Division 4 state title each of the past three seasons. New Lothrop reached the state title match five straight times before losing to Clinton 32-24 in last year’s semifinals.
“I’ll tell you, my personal opinion is that Clinton is the best team there,” Campbell said. “They got seeded lower than I think they should have. But I think that is good for us because we’ll catch them in the semis. Now we know for sure we’ll have to face them. We can do our best to prepare for them and we don’t wrestle for second place, anyway.”
The Hornets are prepping for the finals by not only going up against their own teammates in practice this week, but wrestlers from other schools who are competing in the individual state finals next weekend. Chesaning, St. Johns, Byron and St. Charles were just a few of the schools with wrestlers practicing in the New Lothrop wrestling room.
“It gives us different looks and makes our kids accountable to wrestle harder,” Campbell said.
New Lothrop plans on heading to Kalamazoo this afternoon after practice.
Senior 160-pound captain Austin Barnette (35-6) — one of five individual regional champions for New Lothrop — said the Hornets are expecting a tough quarterfinal matchup against Lawton.
“We just know that they are solid and we’ve got to go out there and compete and we’ve just got to do the job,” Barnette said.
New Lothrop also features individual regional champions Justin Carnahan (42-0) at 189; Bryce Cheney (28-3) at 152; Cam Orr (38-3) at 215; and Isiah Pasik (37-2) at 285. Barnette said the practices this week have been crisp and marked with high intensity.
“I’m feeling really good and I feel we’ve just got to do what we do and just keep working hard,” Barnette said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.