OWOSSO — Owosso’s boys tennis team won three of the four doubles flights to forge a 4-4 tie Wednesday with Saginaw Nouvel Catholic Central.
The Trojans duo of Addie Kregger and Carter Kline won 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 at No. 1 doubles. Owosso then got doubles wins from Aaron Jafri and Everett McVay (7-6, 3-6, 14-12) and Elijah Voss and Lucas Crane (default) at third and fourth doubles, respectively.
Wyatt Leyland picked up Owosso’s lone win in singles, beating Logan Boardman 6-0, 6-0.
