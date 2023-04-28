LAINGSBURG — Addyson Buchin provided the pitching lightning — with a 20-strikeout day and two complete game victories — and Haley Konieczny supplied the hitting thunder — with a towering grand slam homer to straightaway center in Game 2 — as Laingsburg stormed past previously-unbeaten Fowler, 8-5 and 6-1 Thursday.
Buchin, a sophomore righthander, unleashed a 3-hitter in the first game with 13 strikeouts over the full seven innings. She allowed three walks and overcame five Laingsburg errors.
In Game 2, Buchin worked another seven innings and gave up one hit with seven strikeouts and three walks.
Buchin has pitched every game so far for the Wolfpack — but she’s not complaining.
“Honestly, I love throwing so it doesn’t really bother me, you know?” Buchin said with a smile. “I’m just throwing.”
Konieczny, a Wolfpack senior who bats from the left side, turned a 2-0 Laingsburg lead into 6-0 with one swing of the bat in the fifth inning of Game 2.
“I had a strike on me already and I just went into that box and I didn’t have anything on my mind except just hitting the ball,” Konieczny said. “And I got just enough angle on my bat and it went right over. It’s my first home run of the season.”
Konieczy said a knee injury took her out of several games last season.
Laingsburg, which has delivered back-to-back grand slams in as many doubleheaders (Ellie Baynes had a grand slam vs. Haslett earlier this week), rose to 13-1 overall and 4-0 in the Central Michigan Activities Conference. Fowler slipped to 11-2 and 4-2 records.
Laingsburg coach Jeff Cheadle said his team overcame five errors in Game 1 with the pitching of Buchin and an offensive attack that generated 10 hits. His team did something that no other team had come close to doing — sweep Fowler.
“They were undefeated,” Cheadle said. “We knew coming in that if we were going to contend for the league we had to beat them or, at the worst, at least split. That’s what I was thinking as a coach.”
It turned out much better than that for the Wolfpack.
Laingsburg opened the first inning of Game 1 with a quick 2-0 lead. Lead-off batter Ashley Bila walked and came home on Buchin’s double to left. Savanna Stirm then drove in Buchin with a single to left. Stirm’s bases-loaded walk drove in another run in the second before Fowler scored two runs in the fourth with a home run.
The Wolfpack, however, bumped the lead to 7-2 with a four-run fourth trigged by hits from Bella Latuszek, Buchin, Konieczny and Harper Strouse. Konieczny had a two-run double while Strouse had a run-scoring single.
Buchin batted 3-for-3 with a double and an RBI. Konieczny, who finished the day with six RBI, had a double and a single.
In the nightcap, it was a scoreless tie until the top of the fourth when Laingsburg finally broke through for a run. Baynes launched a lead-off double and scored on a wild pitch.
In the fifth, the Wolfpack took a 2-0 lead when Bila reached base on an error, advanced to second on a walk and scored on Buchin’s bloop single to left which fell due to poor communication from the Fowler infield and outfield.
Two batters later, Konieczny’s grand slam gave Buchin some much-needed breathing room.
Konieczny finished with two hits in the game.
Cheadle said that Laingsburg has another big CMAC doubleheader looming Monday at Portland St. Patrick.
He said that Buchin has been solid throughout the season thus far despite a heavy workload. Cheadle said that Buchin will likely carry most or all of the conference workload.
“For the conference, at least,” Cheadle said. “Because we’re trying to win the conference and so we’re going to throw our best.”
The coach said that Buchin, a pitcher with good velocity, is throwing even harder this year than she did last.
“She can hit 60, 61 (mph) the last time she was on the radar gun,” Cheadle said. “That’s bringing it pretty good.”
Buchin said that she was able to put the ball where she wanted to as well — both on the inside and outside corners.
“It’s really big and I think these two wins are going to help catapult us into the CMAC,” Buchin said. “We’re looking for a title right now. So ya.”
