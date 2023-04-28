Addyson Buchin

Laingsburg sophomore righthander Addyson Buchin unleashes a pitch in the first game of an 8-5, 6-1 softball sweep over visiting Fowler Thursday. Buchin struck out 13 in Game 1 while pitching a complete-game 3-hitter with three walks. She pitched a one-hitter through all seven innings of the nightcap, fanning seven and walking three as the Wolfpack improved to 13-1 and 4-0 in the CMAC.

 Argus-Press Photo/Jerome Murphy

LAINGSBURG — Addyson Buchin provided the pitching lightning — with a 20-strikeout day and two complete game victories — and Haley Konieczny supplied the hitting thunder — with a towering grand slam homer to straightaway center in Game 2 — as Laingsburg stormed past previously-unbeaten Fowler, 8-5 and 6-1 Thursday.

Buchin, a sophomore righthander, unleashed a 3-hitter in the first game with 13 strikeouts over the full seven innings. She allowed three walks and overcame five Laingsburg errors.

