SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Walther Farms, a 17-and-under baseball team from the Flint area that featured several area standouts and was coached by New Lothrop varsity coach Ben Almasy, recently placed fifth at the 17-and-under nationals sanctioned by Pastime Tournaments.
Walther Farms included New Lothrop’s Cam Orr, Jake Graves and Brady Birchmeier along with Perry’s Nic Porter. The team also included three players from Goodrich, two from Lake Fenton, two from Clio and one from Alpena, noted Almasy.
Walther Farms finished fifth at nationals July 4-9, going 5-1. Walther Farms defeated the Illinois Bruins, the Fort Wayne Rangers, the Columbus Cobras, the Lakeport Braves and the Illinois Lightning to win its pool.
Walther Farms then fell 3-0 to Grand Rapids Diamonds.
Walther Farms finished its season with a 25-4 record, winning three tournaments.
Orr had a .440 batting average and 22 RBIs. Graves hit .452 while Birchmeier hit .357 with 10 RBIs. Orr and Graves both went 2-0 on the mound.
Porter finished 4-0 in the pitching department and had a 1.56 ERA over 28 innings with 31 strikeouts. He pitched a two-hitter against the Ohio Force, losing a perfect game in the final inning.
