‘Pack punches past Perry, 34-14

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s offense got going in a hurry in the Wolfpack’s 34-14 win over Perry (3-5) on Friday.
The ‘Pack (6-2) scored just 45 seconds into the contest, seeming to take the air out of Perry’s sails early en route to a victory that saw Laingsburg clinch at least a share of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference (CMAC) crown.
The win was Laingsburg’s sixth in a row after two straight losses to open the season.
Head coach Brian Borgman said the team’s quick start wound up being essential.
“We really kinda needed it because we fell apart a little bit during the middle of the game. We had some hiccups, setbacks and a lot of penalties tonight that we need to clean up,” Borgman said.
Junior quarterback Ty Randall was the Wolfpack’s No. 1 spark plug. Randall accounted for three touchdowns Friday and threw for 212 yards.
“Ty (Randall) does a really great job. He’s got a big, tall frame and can run the ball when he needs to so he’s an imposing kid for little corners to have to try to bring down,” Borgman said.
Safe to say, Randall’s teammates are a fan of their field general.
“I have ultimate trust in my quarterback. I was telling my receivers around us that our quarterback’s close to getting the school record and we have to catch every ball that comes our way,” said Laingsburg senior Connor Hulliberger, who scored a touchdown on a 6-yard pass from Randall to put the Wolfpack up 21-0 in the first half’s final minute.
After Laingsburg’s Jack Borgman returned the opening kickoff to the Perry 37, the Wolfpack scored two plays later.
Randall found Hulliberger wide open at the Ramblers’ 11-yard line. Next play, Randall kept the ball up a gaping hole in the middle and bowled over a defender to hit pay dirt.
Hulliberger stopped Perry QB Austin Poirier on Perry’s first possession on a third down run, and Laingsburg’s offense took advantage.
Randall lofted a beautifully-thrown ball to senior hayden Johnston for a 15-yard touchdown to extend Laingsburg’s lead to 14-0 with 4:51 remaining in the first quarter.
Brian Borgman said Laingsburg’s offense was able to confuse Perry in the game’s early stages.
“Perry wasn’t playing their true defense. I’ve seen them for the last four weeks in a row and that’s not the defense that they played tonight. (Perry head coach Jeff Bott) put those kids in a tough spot by asking them to a play a defense that wasn’t what they’re normally into, and I think they were really confused. He really got away from his fundamentals and I think it cost him,” he said.
Perry showed fight in the second half, scoring two touchdowns, including an 83-yard pass from Poirier to Timothy Hall.
Hall also had 19 tackles in a standout showing for the Ramblers. Rease Teel had two interceptions for Perry.
Perry head coach Jeff Bott appreciated his team’s fight in the second half.
“We have a never quit mentality; that’s what we’ve always had all year. We challenged at halftime that we were going to play good football the second half and be able to hang our hats on something. I thought the kids played hard,” he said.
Two rushing touchdowns from Laingsburg’s Mikey Brooks, however left the Ramblers unable to make up ground.
Laingsburg looks to solidify its playoff chances in next week’s regular season finale against Mid-Michigan Activities Conference power Montrose, which beat the Wolfpack 42-7 last season.
“They are a fantastic team. We went over there last year and got absolutely shellacked. They are going to come over here and be one heck of an opponent. They are a class program. We’ll find out if this six wins in a row has been a fluke or if we’re a team you really don’t want to tangle with in the playoffs,” Borgman said.
