‘Pack punches past Perry, 34-14

Laingsburg head coach Brian Borgman addresses his team after its 34-14 victory over Perry Friday.

 Argus-Press Photo/Matthew Bartow

LAINGSBURG — Laingsburg’s offense got going in a hurry in the Wolfpack’s 34-14 win over Perry (3-5) on Friday.

The ‘Pack (6-2) scored just 45 seconds into the contest, seeming to take the air out of Perry’s sails early en route to a victory that saw Laingsburg clinch at least a share of the Central Michigan Athletic Conference (CMAC) crown.

