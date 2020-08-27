OWOSSO — Owosso dropped a pair of meets Tuesday and Wednesday to Goodrich and Ionia by 8-0 scores.
Wyatt Leland, Jay Tuttle, Harrison Ketchum and Drew Mofield lost in singles competition against Ionia. The Trojans saw three doubles teams go to third-set tiebreakers before eventually losing — Kody Rees and Addie Kregger; Ross Grinnell and Carter Kline; and Aaron Jafri and Zach Smith.
Football players Noah Crites and Peyton Fields, out of a sport due to football being moved to the spring, lost 6-3, 6-1 at No. 3 doubles
Owosso opened conference play Tuesday with an 8-0 decision to Goodrich.
Tuttle, Leland, Ketchum and Drew Mofield dropped their singles matches. Falling in doubles matches were Rees and Kregger; Grinell and Kline; Crites and Fields; and Jafri and Everett McVay.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.