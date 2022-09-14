CHESANING — Head coach Dave Gasper has led Chesaning to eight consecutive boys state finals appearances.
That streak is likely in jeopardy this fall as the Indians, shorthanded while forfeiting the No. 4 doubles flight, have opened the 2022 campaign with a 2-11 record with a relatively young squad.
Chesaning does return five players off last season’s regional runner-up squad which finished 8-4-4.
Gasper, ever the optimist, said this is a season of improvement, learning and growth for his team.
“There haven’t been too many bumps in the road,” Gasper said while looking back over his 24-year tenure. “We’re in the tougher regional too. We have everything going against us this year. But other than that, you can’t complain.”
Gasper said his team has played some quality squads early on. His team has taken some bumps and bruises but hopefully will gain in experience and confidence as the season continues.
Gasper led the Indians to 219 victories since taking over the head coaching position in 2000. He’s lost just 67 times — which bodes well for Chesaning in the future.
Still, Gasper said the Indians will be in contention for a fifth consecutive Mid-Michigan Activities boys tennis title. There are just three boys tennis teams in the MMAC and Chesaning has beaten Durand twice already and has yet to face Ovid-Elsie.
“Evan List and Jackson Thiel will be playing No. 1 doubles for us this season,” Gasper said. “They have more experience than anyone else for us. They’re both seniors and they’ve shown a lot of leadership. Alex Marzluft and Matthew Specht are returning and will play No. 2 doubles. Drew Schirle, he played No. 3 singles for us last year, and he’s moved up to No. 1 singles this year. He’s only a sophomore and he’s looked very good and is very scrappy.”
Thiel and Marzluft were regional champions a year ago at No. 3 doubles. Thiel is hoping he can make some more noise at the regionals this season with a new partner.
“I’d like to make it far in regionals and maybe even come out on top in regionals,” Thiel said. “I’m setting my goals high, but you have to do that.”
List is still wearing a brace after breaking his left wrist playing basketball. But he said he is feeling fine and also brings in a highly-competitive nature.
“I’m like to win every match,” List said.
Chesaning lost several good seniors from last year’s unit, noted Thiel.
“Compared to last year, we lost the same number of players we have this year,” Thiel said. “It’s been a challenge but we’re getting through it.”
Gasper will be assisted this season by Dr. Thomas Teal and Ryan Agnew.
Durand
Head coach: Brian Hittle
Key returners: Jakob Nebo, So.
Key newcomers: Tim Halleaux, So.; Camden Shelly, Fr.; Cameron Carsten, Jr.
Outlook: The Railroaders will be shorthanded in 2022 with just four players, noted head coach Brian Hittle. Nebo will be the lone returner and he opened the season with a 1-2 record at No. 1 singles. Halleaux will compete at No. 2 singles and is a sophomore. Shelly will be stationed at No. 3 singles and is a freshman while Carsten will play No. 4 singles and is a junior.
Chesaning
Last season: 8-4-4, first MMAC, second regionals.
Head coach: Dave Gasper
Key returners: Evan List, Sr., Jackson Thiel, Sr., Alex Marzluft, Sr.; Matthew Specht, Jr.; Drew Schirle, So.
Key newcomers: Brad Agnew, Fr.; Tyler Metzger, Jr., Alex Agnew, Fr.; Sterling Tomac, So.
Outlook: This will likely be only the second team Gasper has coached in the last 24 seasons that will wind up with more overall losses than wins. Chesaning stood 2-11 overall to open the season, but the four-time MMAC champions were 2-0 in league play with a pair of wins over Durand. They have yet to face Ovid-Elsie and that matchup will determine the league champion. Schirle, a scrappy sophomore, will man the No. 1 singles position this fall while seniors List and Thiel will team up at No. 1 doubles. Marzluft, a senior, will play No. 2 doubles with Specht. Thiel and Marzluft teamed up for a regional title last year at No. 3 doubles.
Ovid-Elsie
Head coach: Michael Ritenburg
Key players: Mason Ritenburg, Jr., No. 1 singles; Gavin Chadwick, No. 2 singles; Bruce Thornton, No. 3 singles; Justice Moore, Talan Parsons, Gage Wiktoroski, Dom Kline, Josh Brown, Jackson Custer.
Outlook: The Marauders opened the season with a 5-3 record including victories over Eaton Rapids (5-2), Durand (7-1 and 3-1), Lake Fenton (7-1) and Lansing Christian (5-3).
Owosso
Last season: 1-7 Flint Metro League, eighth league tournament
Head coach: Mike Raffaelli
Key returners: Everett McVay, Sr.; Zach Warth, Sr.; Lucas Crane, Jr.; Desiree Mofield, So.; Carter Kline, Sr.; Nick Nidiffer, So.;
Key newcomers: Ginger Golombisky, Fr.; Bryce Davis, Fr.; Eden Ackley, Fr.; Zane Zwolensky, Fr.; Owen Skarich, Fr.; Nate Anteau, Fr.; Zachary Johnson, Fr.; Brooke Hilts, Jr.
Outlook: Owosso returns several players, including McVay, who will play No. 1 singles; Warth at No. 2 singles; and Crane at No. 3. Desiree Mofield and Kline will team up at No. 1 doubles. The Trojans opened their Flint Metro League season with a 1-3-1 mark. “Our team is young and learning quickly,” Raffaelli said. “We’re hopeful for a strong finish at the end of the season.”
Corunna
Last season: 2-6 Flint Metro League, sixth league tournament
Head coach: Bill Lawson
Key returners: Colby Ardelean, Sr.; Dominic Van Dusen, Sr.; Cora Tuller, Sr.
Outlook: Ardelean — a second-team all-Flint Metro Leaguer player a year ago — will man the No. 1 singles position for the Cavaliers. Dominic Van Dusen and Cora Tuller, honorable mention players for the Cavaliers in 2021, will team up at No. 1 doubles. Corunna battled Owosso to a 4-4 tie earlier this season and stood 0-4-1 in the Flint Metro League.
