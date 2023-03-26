OWOSSO — Claire Agnew broke her own school record by six inches at last year’s Division 2 state finals, pole vaulting 11 feet even.
“The girl that won it (the state title) got 12,” Agnew said. “I wasn’t super close but it was within reach. And I had one really close attempt.”
Agnew was successful on her first three vaults of the day, at 9-3, 9-9 and 10-3. Her first miss was at 10-6, but she cleared the bar on her next attempt. She then hit a personal-record and school record at 10-9 cleared 11-0 on her next two vaults.
She couldn’t clear 11-3 in three attempts but her final mark was still good enough for second in the state in MHSAA Division 2.
The Trojan senior figures to be among the state’s best again this season, but this week’s Argus-Press/Memorial Healthcare Athlete of the Week is taking each jump as it comes and not looking too far ahead.
“I try not to put numbers on it,” Agnew said. “I try to just tell myself that I’d like to improve and just have fun because it’s my senior season. And the sport has been very important to me for a long time.”
Agnew officially began her senior year of competition Wednesday at the Saginaw Valley State University Indoor Invitational, placing second overall in Division 1-2 with a vault of 10-feet, 6-inches.
“It wasn’t perfect but it ended well,” Agnew said. “I ended at 10-6 and I had some close attempts at 11 so it’ was just good to know that I’m kind of back where I left off (last season). I’ve vaulted all winter but it’s always different when you get to that outdoor competition — even though we were indoors (at SVSU).”
She said that Owosso’s pole vaulting coach, Tony Grinnell, has been instrumental in helping her develop her skills at the discipline.
“I struggled a little bit — I couldn’t get over the lower heights when I first started,” Agnew said. “But Tony kept me going and it helped a lot and I figured it out.”
She also said that teammate Libby Summerland, another standout pole vaulter at Owosso, has also been instrumental in pushing her in the sport. Summerland’s personal best height is 10-6.
“It’s just great to have a training partner,” Agnew said. “We’re very similar and she’s become one of my best friends through the sport.”
Owosso girls track and field coach Brock Holtsclaw said that Agnew’s had a lot to learn when she first started vaulting as a freshman, but that, with hard work, quickly gained confidence and height naturally.
“I was just reminiscing yesterday about where my vaulters started from and where they’re at — Claire and Libby,” Holtsclaw said. “The first meet they tried to pole vault at was an outdoor meet at Brandon and neither one of them could get up at all and over any height. And we went from there to ‘OK, we cleared a height.’ And then it was another and another and by the end of the year, Claire had a school record. It was incredible the amount she did then. And going from 9 foot 9 to 11 feet, like she last year, was just remarkable.”
Added Holtsclaw, “It’s a credit to her and her work ethic. She works year around at it and Tony Grinnell, the pole vault coach, he has dedicated, I can’t even tell you how much time.”
In addition to her state-level second-place, Agnew was a regional runner-up last season and reigned as the Flint Metro League champion.
Besides competing in the pole vault, Agnew has also competed in the 400-meter dash and the 4x400 relay.
She said Owosso’s overall team success was also a highlight.
“We were a top 20 team in the state, which was really exciting,” Agnew said.
“Our 4x4 team did pretty well in a couple of meets and in the 400, I think I was eighth in the region,” said Agnew. “The 4x4 is super exciting. It’s the last event of every meet. It’s a fun event and everyone is really pumped up for it.”
Agnew has also competed in cross country at Owosso.
She clocked a season-best time of 21:03.7 at the Division 2 state finals, good for 145th place. She placed 31st at the Division 2 regionals with a time of 21:21.1, placing ninth at the Shiawassee County Meet and 36th at the Flint Metro League Championships.
As impressive as her talents for flinging herself over very high bars are, Agnew the academic may be even more impressive.
The senior maintains a 4.6 grade point average and is in the Top 10 of her OHS class.
She said she is looking forward to continue her education at the University of Michigan, where she plans to study sports medicine.
Agnew is a member of the National Honor Society, is a team captain for the girls track and field team and is also a member of the Shiawassee Vault Club.
