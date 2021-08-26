OWOSSO — Owosso is coming off back-to-back winning seasons at the junior varsity level for the first time in several years. The Trojans are hoping it is a sign of better days to come.
Devin Pringle begins his fifth year as head coach in 2021 with a crop of players he termed “grinders.” Owosso fared 1-6 in 2020, its lone victory coming against Clio in Week 3. Overall, the Trojans struggled scoring points, averaging just 6.9 per game while giving up 38.7.
“I really like this group, no superstars, a lot of grinders who are dependable and willing to put the work in,” Pringle said. “We don’t have any superstars. There’s no track burner, or All-American on our team. But there are a lot of grinders and a lot of guys who will come in everyday and get their work done.”
Owosso is counting on junior quarterback Hugh Doyle to breathe some fresh life into its stagnant offense. The starter on the JV team last year, Doyle is capable of running or passing.
Pringle said Doyle, a 6-foot-1, 175-pound junior, is an exciting addition.
“Hugh Doyle will be big for us this year at quarterback,” Pringle said. “He’s an intelligent kid. He can do a lot of different things. He can give us a lot of options. He throws the ball very well.”
Doyle hopes to be part of a memorable season.
“I want to make the playoffs this year — that’s my main goal,” Doyle said. “At least go 6-3. We’re looking good through the first week (of practice) and I feel pretty good about the team.”
The Trojans had approximately 24 players on the varsity roster as the season opener against Wyoming Kelloggsville (1-6 in 2020) loomed. Pringle said he feels his team is much more prepared to do battle compared to a year ago, when the COVID-19 pandemic delayed the start of what eventually became a shortened six-game season.
“Last year was just a strange year — we started practice that summer and got our kids together and had a great turnover,” Pringle said. “Then when we brought the kids back together, after the whole COVID thing broke out, we were down about 18 kids in the program. We went from feeling pretty good about things, to having a lot of holes to fill. It feels a lot more normal.”
Owosso returns senior Chris Ott (6-foot-1, 285 pounds), a second team all-Flint Metro League Stars offensive lineman, at center and defensive tackle, and Teddy Worthington (5-11, 180) at running back and defensive back. Worthington was an honorable mention all-Flint Metro League Stars Division running back a year ago.
Pringle said a few Owosso players have been “banged up,” but was confident Ott and Worthington would be available for the opener.
“Oh, I’ll be back for Week 1,” Ott said. “I look at this year as this year is finally our year to turn this program around and finish with a winning record — that’s my goal this year … I’m really excited about our offense this year. I think we have some athletes in the backfield and we have some athletes up front. I think our quarterback, Hugh Doyle, he’s improved a bunch and (he’s) ready to prove it this year.”
Owosso returns three starters on offense — all on the offensive line — in Ott and guards Jacob Lauback and Chayse Zalecki.
The Trojans will run a double-tight end T formation on offense. Owosso will be primarily a run-oriented team.
As of press time, the projected starters in the backfield were senior fullback Charles Goldman, senior halfback Cody Fields and junior halfback Zach Evon.
"We have a nice, stable of running backs and it will be running back by com
mittee,” Pringle said. “We really will rotate five or six kids through those spots.”
The starting tight ends are projected to be juniors Taylor Lange and Joey Kaye. Ott, at center, will be flanked by guards Jakob Lauback and Chayse Zalecki and tackles Matt Churchill and Joe Spencer.
Owosso returns four starters on defense, anchored by senior cornerbacks Damien Hart and Shaun Bates, and senior safety Cody Fields.
“We’ll be running an old Michigan State 4-3,” Pringle said. “We’re going to press you around the edges and have guys flying to the football.”
Seth Hintz, a 5-11, 180-pound senior linebacker, also returns and will be a key player defensively.
“He has a great motor and ability to make a lot of plays,” Pringle said. “The D line is deep and pretty athletic, led by Jakob Lauback, Tim Felver and Chayse Zalecki. On the back end, Cody Fields will run the defense from the safety position, while lockdown corners Damien Hart and Crisaun Bates will be tough to work against.”’
Starting at defensive tackles will be Zalecki and Bryce Johnston with Felver and Lauback at defensive ends. Hintz will be joined at linebacker by Ale Krawczyk and Taylor Lange. Zach Evon, a junior, will also start at safety along with Fields.
Pringle said, all in all, Owosso hopes to compete with anyone.
“We’re at a point where we respect everybody we play and we put together two winning JV seasons in a row for the first time in forever,” Pringle said. “Those kids are now starting to play Friday nights, so we hope to compete.”
