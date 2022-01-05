CORUNNA — Winning nine of 12 events, the Corunna boys swimming squad defeated Owosso 95-78 Tuesday in a meet re-scheduled from earlier in the season.
The Cavaliers improved to 2-0 overall and 1-0 in the Flint Metro League; the Trojans fell to 0-1 and 0-1.
Winning two solo events apiece for Corunna were Grant Kerry, tops in the 50-yard freestyle (23.65 seconds) and 100 free (54.85), and Dante Dunkin, first in the 100 butterfly (1:02.91) and 100 breaststroke (1:15.68).
Other solo winners for the Cavaliers were Ayden Henry (200 free, 2:11.8) and Jackson Reid (100 backstroke, 1:18.39).
Corunna also won the 200 medley relay with Lukas Homola, Sully Martin, Reid and Cole Binger (2:14.39); the 200 free relay with Henry, Caden Earl, Dunkin and Kerry (1:36.17); and the 400 free relay with Henry, Earl, Dunkin and Kerry (1:15.68).
Owosso’s victories came from Brennen Baran, who won the 200-yard individual medley in 2:39.04; Blake Binger, who topped the 500 free in 6:00.18; and Corey Gates who won the diving competition.
