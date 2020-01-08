BYRON — Byron began play as a ranked team with a 72-15 rout Tuesday of Mt. Morris.
Sarah Marvin scored 17 points with seven rebounds, eight assists and five steals for Byron (6-0, 4-0 MMAC), which was ranked 10th in the first Division 3 Associated Press poll of the season Tuesday. Raegan Forgie added a double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds.
Haley Hooley had 12 points with three assists.
Chesaning 48, Durand 13
DURAND — Eleven different players scored Chesaning in a 48-13 victory over Durand Tuesday.
Jordyn Bishop scored 10 points to pace the Indians (5-1, 3-1 MMAC). Elizabeth Coon had eight steals, while Haylei Drope had five steals and joined Julia Bishop with six points.
Claire Greenfelder added three blocks and joined Karissa Ferry with five points. Julia Bishop and Ferry had seven and five rebounds, respectively.
“Defense is our strength and that’s what we do best,” Chesaning coach Ryan Ferry said.
Jordyn Lawrence scored eight points for Durand (2-4, 1-3 MMAC).
New Lothrop 50, Montrose 15
NEW LOTHROP — Brooke Wenzlick had 25 points with nine rebounds and New Lothrop cruised past Montrose.
New Lothrop (4-3, 3-1 MMAC) also got 10 points Emily Gross and 10 rebounds from Makayla Lienau. The Hornets took a 23-2 lead into halftime.
Montrose fell to 2-4 overall and 2-3 in the MMAC.
Ovid-Elsie 54, LakeVille 6
ELSIE — Lauren Barton scored 14 points as Ovid-Elsie routed LakeVille 54-5 Tuesday.
Caitlyn Walter scored 12 for the Marauders (5-3, 2-2 MMAC). Ovid-Elsie blanked the Falcons (0-6, 0-3) in both the second and third quarter.
Nine of Ovid-Elsie’s 10 players scored.
Corunna 41, Holly 38
HOLLY — Ellie Toney scored 25 points with 14 rebounds to spearhead Corunna’s 41-38 victory over Holly Tuesday.
Danielle French added six points and Sydnie Gillett scored five for the Cavaliers (3-4).
Holly (2-4) was led by Emma Tooley’s 12 points.
Swartz Creek 54, Owosso 29
OWOSSO — Kendall Anderson scored 10 points, but Swartz Creek downed Owosso, 54-29, Tuesday.
“We really executed what was asked defensively but could not get shots to fall from the outside,” Owosso co-coach Jeremy Dwyer said. “Sierra Crugher and Kendall Anderson stood out on the defensive end.”
Reyn Tuttle and Alaynie Drury each cleared eight rebounds while scoring four points for the Trojans (0-6).
Swartz Creek improved to 4-3.
Leslie 51, Perry 30
PERRY — Leslie defeated Perry 51-30 Tuesday in a Greater Lansing Athletic Conference game.
No other details were available.
The Ramblers fell to 3-3 overall and 1-1 in the GLAC.
Leslie improved to 3-3 and 2-0 in league play.
BYRON 72, MT. MORRIS 15
MT. MORRIS (2-4, 2-3 MMAC): Totals: 5 4-9 15.
BYRON (6-0, 4-0 MMAC): Makenna Clement 3 0-0 6, Skylar Lewis 0 0-0 0, Olivia Krejci 0 0-0 0, Haley Hooley 4 2-4 12, Olivia Passig 0 2-3 2, Allison Hooley 2 0-0 4, Rebekah Cornell 0 0-0 0, MaryAnn Montgomery 1 0-0 2, Sarah Marvin 6 4-4 17, Makayla Clement 4 0-0 8, Raegan Forgie 6 3-6 15, Alexis Ragnone 0 0-0 0, Becky Marvin 3 0-0 6. Totals: 29 11-20 72.
Mt. Morris 6 3 1 5 — 15
Byron 26 25 11 10 — 72
3-Point Goals: Byron 3 (Haley Hooley 2, Sarah Marvin 1). Mt. Morris 1. Rebounds: Byron (Forgie 11, Sarah Marvin 7, Becky Marvin 7). Assists: Byron (Sarah Marvin 8, Forgie 5, Makayla Clement 5, Allison Hooley 3). Steals: Byron (Sarah Marvin 5, Makayla Clement 3, Haley Hooley 3).
CHESANING 48, DURAND 13
CHESANING (5-1, 3-1 MMAC): Jordyn Bishop 4 2-2 10, Julia Bishop 2 2-4 6, Haylei Drope 2 2-2 6, Claire Greenfelder 0 5-6 5, Karissa Ferry 1 3-4 5, Lilly Cooper 2 0-0 4, Lauren Schirle 1 1-2 3, Liz Coon 0 3-4 3, Sidnee Struck 1 1-2 3, Allison Oakes 1 0-2 2, Meghan Florian 0 1-2 1. Totals: 14 20-30 48.
DURAND (2-4, 1-3 MMAC): Jordyn Lawrence 8 points. Rylee Remington 3, Mackenzi Aslin 2.
Chesaning 10 7 20 11 — 48
Durand 1 4 6 2 — 13
Rebounds: Chesaning (Julia Bishop 7). Assists: Chesaning (Sidnee Struck 4). Steals: Chesaning (Liz Coon 8, Haylei Drope 5). Blocked Shots: Chesaning (Claire Greenfelder 3).
NEW LOTHROP 50, MONTROSE 15
MONTROSE (2-4, 2-3 MMAC): No details available.
NEW LOTHROP (4-3, 3-1 MMAC): Lauren Riley 1 2-5 4, Amya Brown 1 0-2 2, Emily Gross 5 0-0 10, Makayla Lienau 2 1-1 5, Brooke Wenzlick 7 9-10 25, Madison Wheeler 1 0-0 2, Caela Bushre 1 0-0 2. Totals: 18 12-18 50.
Montrose 0 2 4 9 — 15
New Lothrop 13 10 19 8 — 50
3-Point Goals: New Lothrop 2 (Wenzlick 2). Rebounds: New Lothrop (Lienau 10, Wenzlcik 9, Bushre 6). Assists: New Lothrop (Gross 4). Steals: New Lothrop (Wenzlick 3).
CORUNNA 41, HOLLY 38
HOLLY (2-4): Emma Tooley 12 points. Totals: 16 3-5 38.
CORUNNA (3-4): Kira Patrick 1 1-1 3, Jenna Bauman 1 0-0 2, Ellie Toney 10 1-2 25, Sydnie Gillett 1 3-5 5, Danielle French 3 0-1 6, Hannah Thomson 0 0-0 0. Totals: 16 5-9 41.
Holly 12 9 6 11 — 38
Corunna 6 11 11 13 — 41
3-Point Goals: Corunna 1 (Toney 1). Holly 3 (Kate Brown 2, Abby Johnson 1). Rebounds: Corunna (Toney 14, French 7, Bauman 6). Assists: Corunna (Toney 2, Gillett 2). Steals: Corunna (Gillett 3). Blocked Shots: Corunna (Toney 2).
OVID-ELSIE 54, LAKEVILLE 6
LAKEVILLE (0-6, 0-3 MMAC): Totals: 3 0-0 6.
OVID-ELSIE (5-3, 2-2 MMAC): Kalista Bancroft 2 0-0 4, Kiah Longoria 1 0-0 3, Alexis Kusnier 1 0-0 2, Tristin Ziola 2 2-3 6, Caitlyn Walter 3 3-3 11, Kaylee Hall 1 0-0 3, Brylon Byrnes 1 0-2 3, Lauren Barton 6 2-4 14, Madison Cunningham 1 1-2 4, Onie Rademacher 2 0-0 4, Allison Reppenhagen 0 0-1 0. Totals: 20 8-15 54.
LakeVille 4 0 0 2 — 6
Ovid-Elsie 24 15 8 7 — 54
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 6 (Longoria 1, Walter 2, Hall 1, Byrnes 1, Cunningham 1). LakeVille 0. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 22 (Walter 5). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 10 (Byrnes 3). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 7 (Longoria 2).
