ELSIE — Ovid-Elsie ran its winning streak to 13 Friday with a 62-37 victory over LakeVille.
A 28-0 run between the second and third quarter helped solidify the win for the Mauraders (13-0, 11-0 Mid-Michigan Activities Conference). LakeVille ended the run with their only three points of the third quarter.
Justin Moore had a double-double in the win, leading the Marauders with 24 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.
O-E maintained its one-game lead in the MMAC standings over New Lothrop (13-2, 10-1), which beat Montrose Thursday.
Perry 46, Lansing Christian 43
PERRY — Perry survived a desperation shot at the buzzer and pulled a full game in front in the Greater Lansing Activities Conference race.
Perry led 28-20 at halftime, but saw the Pilgrims rally to tie the game at 34 entering the fourth quarter. Lansing Christian tried to tip in a 3-pointer with 0.5 seconds left, but the shot just missed.
“Big win for us,” Perry (10-3, 8-1) coach Mike Shauver said. “At this point we’re just trying to survive. A win is a win.”
Brodie Crim and Caleb Leykauf each had 16 points in the victory for Perry. C.J. King added nine points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.
Leslie (9-4, 7-2) moved into second place in the GLAC with a 67-57 win Friday over Stockbridge (9-5, 6-2).
James Felton led Lansing Christian (4-9, 2-5) with 14 points.
Goodrich 56, Corunna 46
CORUNNA — Corunna fell 56-46 to Flint Metro League Stars frontrunner Goodrich at home Friday night.
Carson Socia scored 18 points for the Cavaliers (5-9, 2-5 Flint Metro Stars). Cole Mieske scored 13 points and Nick Steinacker added eight points.
Aidan Rubio scored 12 points for Goodrich (13-2, 8-0 Flint Metro Stars).
Brandon 60, Owosso 43
OWOSSO — Hunter Blaha and Eddie Mishler each scored 11 points but Owosso fell to Brandon, 60-43, Friday.
Jay Tuttle added 10 points for the Trojans, who fell to 1-12 overall and 1-6 in the Flint Metro Stars Division.
Brandon rose to 6-7 overall and 5-2 in the league.
Genesee Christian 80, Morrice 48
BURTON — Peyton Smith scored 20 points in a losing cause as Genesee Christian defeated Morrice 80-48 Friday.
Hunter McGowan scored 11 points for the Orioles (4-9, 3-8 Genesee Athletic Conference).
Genesee Christian (7-8, 6-5 GAC) featured Rece Carpenter’s 20 points.
P-W 54, Laingsburg 36
WESTPHALIA — Laingsburg fell on the road to Pewamo-Westphalia 54-36 Friday night, splitting the season series with the Pirates.
The Wolfpack fell to 10-3 overall and 8-2 in the Central Michigan Athletic Conference, falling behind P-W (8-1 CMAC) and Potterville (9-1) in the league race.
Gabe Hawes scored 13 points to pace Laingsburg. Zach Hawes added nine points.
Aaron Bearss had 32 points, making eight 3-pointers, for the Pirates.
PERRY 46, LANSING CHRISTIAN 43
LANSING CHRISTIAN (4-9, 2-5): James Felton 6 2-3 14. Totals: 18 3-5 43.
PERRY (10-3, 8-1): Brodie Crim 5 4-6 16, Anthony Lewis 0 1-2 1, C.J. King 3 1-2 9, Caleb Leykauf 6 3-4 16, Brody Kassa 1 0-2 2, Hunter Sanderson 1 0-0 2. Totals: 16 9-16 46.
Lansing Christian 9 11 14 9 — 43
Perry 15 13 6 12 — 46
3-Point Goals: Perry 5 (Crim 2, King 2, Kassa 1); Lansing Christian 4. Rebounds: Perry (King 11, Leykauf 7). Total Fouls (Fouled out): Perry 10; Lansing Christian 13. Assists: Perry (King 7).
GENESEE CHRISTIAN 80, MORRICE 48
MORRICE (4-9, 3-8 GAC): Kolten Mortinsen 0 0-2 0, Hunter McGowan 4 0-0 11, Todd Nanas 1 0-0 3, Caleb Rivers 1 1-2 4, Shane Cole 1 1-4 3, Kote Kiczenski 1 0-2 2, Peyton Smith 8 4-5 20, Owen Doerner 1 0-0 2, Jack Nanasy 1 0-0 3. Totals: 18 6-17 48.
GENESEE CHRISTIAN (7-8, 6-5 GAC): Rece Carpenter 20 points.
Morrice 17 9 14 8 — 48
GC 19 27 12 22 — 80
3-Point Goals: Morrice 6 (McGowan 3, Todd Nanasy, Rivers, Jack Nanasy).
GOODRICH 56, CORUNNA 46
GOODRICH (13-1, 8-0 FLINT METRO STARS): Aidan Rubio 12 points. Totals: 21 10-18 56.
CORUNNA (5-9, 2-5 FLINT METRO STARS): Carson Socia 7 2-4 18, Cole Mieske 5 3-7 13, Porter Zeeman 0 1-4 1, Scout Jones 1 0-0 3, Nick Steinacker 4 0-1 8, Caleb Stahr 1 1-2 3.
Goodrich 11 12 19 14 — 56
Corunna 9 16 10 11 — 46
Ortonville Brandon 60, Owosso 43
Ortonville Brandon (6-7, 4-3): No stats available Totals: 24 8-19 60.
Owosso (1-12, 1-6): Hunter Blaha 2 7-7 11, Eddie Mishler 3 2-3 11, Jay Tuttle 2 4-7 10, Peyton Fields 2 0-0 5 Totals: 11 15-19 43.
Brandon 10 23 14 13 — 60
Owosso 12 8 7 16 — 43
3-Point Goals: Owosso 6 (Mishler 3); Ortonville Brandon 4. Rebounds: Owosso 31 (Taylor Lamrouex 5); Ortonville Brandon 26. Assists: Owosso 4; Ortonville Brandon 4. Steals: Owosso 5; Ortonville Brandon 17. Turnovers: Owosso 27, Ortonville Brandon 12.
Ovid-Elsie 62, LakeVille 37
LakeVille (4-11, 3-7): No stats available Totals: 16 9-12 37.
Ovid-Elsie (13-0, 11-0): Justin Moore 24, Shayne Loynes 13, Cal Byrnes 8, Chase Pierce 8 Totals: 28 8-16 62.
LakeVille 9 10 3 15 — 37
Ovid-Elsie 14 18 19 11 — 62
3-Point Goals: Ovid-Elsie 2; Otisville LakeVille 4. Rebounds: Ovid-Elsie 36 (Moore 10). Assists: Ovid-Elsie 18 (Loynes 6). Steals: Ovid-Elsie 15 (Byrnes 4). Blocked Shots: Ovid-Elsie (Jackson Thornton, Moore).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.