OWOSSO — Owosso splashed to 4-0 in swimming dual meets on Thursday, defeating Chesaning 123-51. The Trojans won 10-of-12 events against the visiting Indians.
Owosso captured a 123-51 victory with Alex Binger, Blake Binger and Brennen Baran all finishing first in two solo events.
Danica Dwyer and Liam McGraw also finished first in solo events for the Trojans, who added two relay victories.
McGraw, a senior, won the 100-yard backstroke in 1:12.65 with teammate Tyler Jurhs placing second in 1:7.50.
“I mean, I loved swimming my 100 back,” McGraw said. “It was nice to see a lot of people out there. We had a lot of new people trying out on our team tonight and it was kind of good to just see people up and coming — not just me, because I’m going to be gone next year and they’re going to fill my spot.”
Chesaning fell t0 1-5 in duals despite victories from Sophie Grover, in the 100 butterfly, and Gwen Maike, Caleb Chalco, Grover and Levi Maier in the meet-ending 400 free relay.
“Our highlight tonight was definitely our PR’s,” said Chesaning coach Carolyn Collard. “We had some breaststroke PRs, and we were really pushing hard tonight. Our co-ed tonight swam hard and we brought 10 swimmers here tonight.”
Collard said that Grover’s swim was solid as was Arianna Barancik’s PR in the 200 I.M.
But the night belonged to Owosso and with a team more than twice in size against Chesaning, Trojan head coach Marcy Binger said she switched up the line-up Thursday.
“I even shuffled the deck up,” Binger said. “We had a lot of kids in a lot of events they don’t normally swim. So we tried to change it up a little bit.”
Owosso led 10-4 after the first event, with McGraw, Baran, Peyton Dwyer and Joe Kulhanek winning the 200 medley relay in 2:04.42.
The Trojans continued to pull away in the next two races — going 1-2 in both the 200 freestyle and the 200 individual medley.
Alex Binger and Ryan Dahl went 1-2 in the 200 free with Binger touching out in 2:11.88 and Dahl going 2:22.17.
In the 200 I.M., Owosso went 1-2-3 thanks to Baran (2:35.0), Nick Nidiffer (2:38.76) and Evan Livingston (2:42.60).
Blake Binger was first for the Trojans in the 50 free in 24.96 as Chesaning’s Levi Maier splashed second in 26.18.
Danica Dwyer won the diving competition for the Trojans while racking up 127.25 points.
But Chesaning then placed first in the 100 butterfly thanks to Grover, who won in 1:07.44.
Grover, who was seeded in at 1:04.22, said it wasn’t her best race but after a pretty good start she was able to hold off Dahl of Owosso, who clocked a time of 1:08.90.
“It was pretty close and it was pretty tough,” Grover said. “It was a hard one. It was definitely a long race.”
Owosso went 1-2 in the 100 free thanks to Alex Binger (56.40) and Jay Tuttle (59.16).
In the 500 free, Owosso’s Blake Binger won out in 5:42.88 with Chesaning’s Gwen Maike taking second in a PR time of 6:26.53.
The Trojans ruled the 200 free relay with Tuttle, Kulhanek, Blake Binger and Alex Binger clocking a 1:46.75 time. The Trojans were also second in 1:48.50.
Owosso went 1-2-3 in the 100 breaststroke as Baran won in 1:18.60, teammate Evan Livingston was second in 1:20.70 and Owosso’s Charlie Nolph was third in 1:26.29.
Chesaning won the final event, the 400 free relay as Maike, Chalco, Grover and Maier touched out in 4:13.05. Owosso was second in 4:14.86.
Owosso is still very much in contention for a Flint Metro League swim championship. But the Trojans don’t face perennial league powerhouse Fenton until Feb. 14. Currently, both teams stand undefeated in the Metro.
“Our goal is to win the Flint Metro championship,” McGraw said. “We’ve got the drive and we’ve got the work, as long as we can keep up our ethic, our endurance and if we persevere, we’ll get that.”
Baran agreed.
“I think we can do it, I think so,” Baran said. “We’re on a good roll right now. If we can keep it going and if we keep up the hard work, we can get them.”
Owosso coach Marcy Binger said it’s much too early to predict how that climactic meet will turn out.
“It’s hard to say, it’s hard to predict,” Binger said of Owosso’s chances against Fenton. “When it gets closer, then I’ll know what the times are, who is looking good and who needs to work harder.”
Hard work still lies ahead for the Trojans, she said.
“It depends on who wants to step up,” said the coach. “It seems to be our sophomore class lately who is stepping up. Fenton isn’t until later in February, so we have a little bit of time yet to put some more work in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.